Why Palestinians Should Welcome Israel’s New Far-right Government

Israel's anticipated coalition – set to be the most right-wing one the country has ever seen – has become a source of acute distress for Palestinians and their allies. The government formed by Benjamin Netanyahu after Likud and its far-right partners won 64 seats in the Israeli Knesset will make unprecedented changes and have far-reaching consequences.

And this is precisely why Palestinians should welcome it.

Why? Because the new Israeli government will unveil the oppressive and racist nature of all Israeli governments, especially in their treatment of Palestinians under its occupation.

The new coalition will expose Israel’s true intentions toward the peace process, the prospects of a two-state solution, and the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The new Israeli government coalition will complicate its relations with its principal sponsor, the United States. It could ruin the budding ties between Israel and those Arab countries who have been willing to sign peace agreements with it. And it could cement the worldwide view, even if not admitted by Western countries, that Israel has become an apartheid state.

The inclusion of two far-right politicians with a history of loathsome, racist statements and actions – Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich – robs Israel of the moral high ground that it has claimed since its establishment. Initial votes in the Knesset mean Smotrich is set on his path to a government portfolio that would give him significant authority over issues related to the West Bank and other occupied territories. Ben-Gvir is likely to secure a national security and policing portfolio that will directly impact the treatment of Israeli Arabs.

Israel has long touted the values it shares with the United States and Europe, which it claims are based on democratic principles and the equal treatment of citizens, particularly minorities. This new Israeli government will no longer share these principles. Many Western European governments will find issues with a government that includes such racists, even if the Biden administration is willing to tolerate the new Israeli government.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently told J Street’s annual conference that the United States would engage with Israel based on policy rather than the personalities involved in the new Israeli government coalition.

This statement is hypocritical at best. When Hamas won elections in 2006 and was included in the new Palestinian government, the U.S. and Europe quickly boycotted the Palestinian government. No one waited to judge the Palestinian government on its actions rather than its composition.

Regarding the Abraham Accords and Israel’s emerging ties with Arab governments, the new Israeli government might be tolerated by Arab regimes like the UAE and Bahrain, who invited the far right’s provocateur Ben-Gvir and its ideologue Smotrich to their embassy events this month.

However, it will not be accepted by citizens throughout the Arab world. As we have seen during the FIFA tournaments in Qatar, Palestine and its cause were winners – the Palestinian flag was the most prominent banner. Morocco, which has close military, economic and diplomatic ties with Israel, has been startled by its team’s adoption of the Palestinian cause by wearing the Palestinian flag and exhibiting it in individual and group photos.

Arab countries with ties to Israel cannot ignore the Arab people’s sentiments toward Palestine. Expanding the Abraham Accords has now become considerably more complex, if not impossible, considering the expected composition of Israel’s new government. Countries like Saudi Arabia might retain secret or discrete ties with Israel at most.

The freedom of some Israeli citizens is at stake, particularly that of Israeli Arabs. In July 2018, Israel’s Knesset passed the “nation-state law,” which states that “the right to exercise national self-determination” in Israel is “unique to the Jewish people.” By definition, this Israeli law discriminates among its Jewish and non-Jewish citizens – a slight, especially for Israeli Druze who serve in Israel’s army like most Israeli Jews.

A public opinion poll conducted by the University of Haifa’s Sammy Smooha the same year revealed the widening rift between Israel’s Jews and Arabs, with fewer Arabs recognizing Israel’s right to exist (59 percent in 2017, down from 66 percent in 2015) and fewer Israeli Jews (74 percent, down from 80 percent) agreeing that Israeli Arabs should have full rights.

The recent attacks by Israeli governments on Israeli and Palestinian human rights organizations are alarming. Israel, a presumed democracy, fears what these organizations might reveal about Israel’s behavior in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

Concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the action of the new Israeli government on three issues will be indicative of its true intentions. The world will be watching what the new Israeli government will do regarding the expansion of West Bank settlements, the legalization of illegal outposts, and the escalating settler violence against Palestinians and, on some occasions, against Israeli troops.

Those three issues will help determine whether a two-state solution will continue to be a viable possibility. The expansion of settlements could be the nail in the coffin that would end all hope for a two-state solution or a possible solution that might entail confederations between the West Bank and Jordan, Egypt and Gaza, and another confederation between those entities and Israel. No matter the formula for a final peace agreement, settlement expansion, if allowed unfettered, will doom the prospects of a Palestinian state.

We will soon find out whether Netanyahu can form a far-right coalition. Unfortunately for the Palestinians, no matter what the composition of this far-right coalition government will be, it will diminish the prospect of a two-state solution or a mere separation of Palestinians from Israeli rule.

If Israel wants a democratic and Jewish state, the Palestinians must be allowed to live in a sovereign or semi-sovereign state. Otherwise, Israel will soon be exposing its true colors by formally instituting an apartheid state.

Dr. Bishara A. Bahbah is the vice president of the U.S. Palestinian Council (USPC). He was the editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem-based newspaper, Al-Fajr. He taught at Harvard and was the associate director of its Middle East Institute, and served as a member of the Palestinian delegation on arms control and regional security