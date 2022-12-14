Opinion |
Why Palestinians Should Welcome Israel’s New Far-right Government
Netanyahu's coalition, with its loathsome, racist ministers and its pro-settlement, pro-annexation orientation, is acutely distressing for Palestinians and their allies. But it could also be a gamechanger for the Palestinian cause
Israel's anticipated coalition – set to be the most right-wing one the country has ever seen – has become a source of acute distress for Palestinians and their allies. The government formed by Benjamin Netanyahu after Likud and its far-right partners won 64 seats in the Israeli Knesset will make unprecedented changes and have far-reaching consequences.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Sealartec