A Century After the Turks Blew It Up, This Tel Aviv Mill Is Being Restored

Tel Aviv currently resembles an anthill, with frantic digging and building nearly everywhere disrupting daily life for residents, commuters and visitors. But the quietest and most interesting of these projects has received little attention.

A few months ago, the municipality began to renovate and restore Al-Hadar Mill. Also known as Ten Mills, it was once the largest and most impressive of all the flour mills along the Yarkon River, and possibly even the entire country. The Turks blew up its bridge and dam 105 years ago to block the advance of British troops. Now this mill in the northeast of the city will once again receive the respect it deserves.

For years, the site was little more than a huge pile of dirt on the bank of the stream, near the bridge over the Yarkon that leads to the Ayalon Mall. Now one can only stand in awe before the large and ancient mill that was uncovered. In recent months, a huge stone structure, with built arches, vaults, large spaces, a dam on the stream and an elaborately engineered facility, was rediscovered.

This was once a bustling center of life that for hundreds or even thousands of years made it possible for people to eat bread without having to grind the grain into flour laboriously by hand. A stone’s throw away, the route of NTA Light Rail Transit’s Green Line is being excavated; a station will be built nearby. Passengers will be able to look at the ancient flour mill and contemplate the advance of human technology, leap by frantic leap.

Open gallery view The Ten Mills site in Park Hayarkon. Credit: Moti Milrod

Leave the rat race for a moment. Now consider the fact that this was a stream and huge swamp only a century ago. Few people lived in the area in the second decade of the 20th century. Tel Aviv was founded as Ahuzat Bayit in 1909, far to the south. Petah Tikva was founded 30 years earlier, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the east. Until the establishment of the state in 1948, there were several Arab villages in the area around the Yarkon: Mahmoudiya, Alsualma, Al-Jammasin al-Sharqi, Jarisha, Sheikh Munis and Al-Jammasin al-Gharbi.

In ancient times, too, there were several settlements along the Yarkon, including Tel Afek, Migdal Afek, Tel Gerisa, Tel Qasile and Tel Qudadi, at the mouth of the Yarkon. All the inhabitants of these villages ate bread. The river facilitated the production of the flour from which it was made.

The Yarkon River is 28 kilometers long, from its source at Tel Afek (Antipatris), near Rosh Ha’ayin, to the estuary near the Reading Power Station in north Tel Aviv. In the past, about 25,000 cubic meters of water flowed through the river every hour, or 220 million cubic meters per year. Today, the amount is about a tenth of that.

Five flour mills were built over the years along the length of the stream, which at the time was a real river. They all performed the same basic and essential operation: grinding wheat berries and other grains into flour, for bread, cakes and pastries.

Open gallery view Draining the swamp at Ten Mills. Credit: Moti Milrod

The technology of the flour mills is simple and ingenious. The water flowing in the stream moved the top millstone of a pair of heavy millstones, by means of feeding channels, a water wheel and a vertical drive shaft. The grains were laid on the bottom – stationary – millstone, and when the top stone revolved, they were ground into flour.

The main effort was to increase the power of the current, and for this purpose dams such as the one at Ten Mills were developed. The water flowed from a height of 2 meters in a channel that was wide at the top and narrow at the bottom, to increase the pressure. Thus, it was possible to operate larger and heavier millstones in order to increase the output.

The restoration at Ten Mills includes returning the course of the stream to its original path, so the water flows through the vaults of the dam; creating a wide stream pool, with islands in which birds and other animals can nest; building paths and seating areas connecting the site to the Yarkon’s network of paths and the Israel National Trail; restoring vegetation and reintroducing river species that have disappeared from this stretch of the Yarkon. All this together with uncovering the dam and Al-Hadar Mill.

Open gallery view Abu Rabah Mill in Petah Tikva. Credit: Moti Milrod

The only bridge

The prevailing hypothesis is that a flour mill initially operated in the city during the Roman period, about 2,000 years ago. In the 19th century, the Arab families Bides and Amuriya renewed the local tahini factory and called it Tahunat Al-Hadar. (“Tahini,” or “tehina,” derives from the Arabic and Hebrew words for “ground” or “milled.”) At the height of its activity, at least 18 pairs of millstones operated at the site. It got the name Ten Mills during the Ottoman period, when there were “only” 10 pairs.

At that point, the Yarkon was crossed by a stone bridge that created a waterfall that powered the mills. For centuries, it was the only bridge on the Yarkon and spared travelers a major detour east, to Rosh Ha’ayin. The first bridge at this location was presumably built during the Crusader period, about 1,000 years ago. It was involved in some of the most important events in the history of the land. On March 14, 1799, Napoleon’s army crossed the bridge on its way from Jaffa to Acre. Lady Judith Montefiore mentioned the bridge in her memoirs in 1839, and in October 1898 the entourage of Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany also crossed it en route from Haifa to Jaffa.

At the end of 1917, during World War I, the Yarkon was the front line between the Turkish army, stationed north of the bridge, and the Egyptian Expeditionary Force and a New Zealand cavalry regiment under British command that camped to its south. Al-Hadar Mill ceased to operate after the Turks blew up the bridge and the dam.

Over the years, the entire site became covered with vegetation and soil, concealing the dam and mills from sight.

Open gallery view Project manager Healy Shamai and ecologist Liav Shalem at the Ten Mills site. Credit: Moti Milrod

The current project team includes architect Tamar Ben Tovim, landscape architect Ora Rafael, ecologist Liav Shalem and Yehoshua Dray, an archaeologist who specializes in the reconstruction of ancient technologies and manufacturing facilities. Speaking to Haaretz, Dray explained the excitement that gripped him while working on the site.

“I admit that during this work I simply floated,” he says. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s great fun to do this kind of work. We removed silt that had built up here since 1919 and discovered an amazing monument. Its size and the evidence of the history of the place amazed us. The finding itself is insane in how well-preserved it was.”

When the team first arrived at the site, he recounts, there was little to see. There was the slide in the channel, or millrace, that carries the water, but you could see very little of the eastern water wall of the dam. “Everything was covered with vegetation and every torrential downpour left another layer [of silt] that covered the structure completely. We turned an environmental hazard into a crazy attraction. When we finish the work, we’ll see an L-shaped dam with a long and impressive mill structure.”

At first, Dray says, the team worked from an aerial photograph taken by the 304th Bavarian Squadron of the German army – one of five squadrons sent to help the Turks in Ottoman Palestine in 1917 and mainly engaged in photographic missions. “We removed thousands of cubic meters of silt from the site. We removed everything down to the layer of the ancient stream itself, and it was very successful. We found piles of bullets from the Ottomans and the British, shells, hand grenades, Mamluk finds. The Ottomans blew up the vaults of the flour mill during their retreat. After everything was covered over, the water bypassed the dam and the mills from the northeast,” he says.

Open gallery view The mill being restored at Park Hayarkon. Credit: Moti Milrod

How will the site look after the restoration?

“Ultimately, the Israel National Trail will detour around the island that was next to the [Sylvan Adams National] Velodrome. From the north you’ll be able to go onto the dam and pass through the mills. Together with the architects, we tried to partner with the Ramat Gan municipality, so that we could uncover the entire mill. It’s important to remember that today, you only see half of the area of the site. It continues to the south and the east. The riverbed hasn’t changed since the dam was in operation. We want to get to the point where we will revitalize the site and direct the water through the mill. I also suggested installing a hydroelectric generator and using water to produce electricity to light the mill. After all, there is great natural energy here.”

Is the ancient technology the same in all the mills on the Yarkon?

“All these mills work in the same way,” Dray says. Their builders “created a high water reservoir, took advantage of the terrain and the height difference and directed the water. The phenomenon of five flour mills on five levels along the Yarkon is unusual and fascinating. A flour mill was built on each level. The distance between the mills was due to the topography of the stream, not the places of settlement. In the past, the people brought the grain to the river, not the river to the grain. They looked for a minimum of work in setting up the mill. It’s still difficult to precisely date the establishment of Ten Mills. I guess that it didn’t operate concurrently with Sheva Tahanot [Seven Mills]. In my opinion, they operated in different periods.”

Can the two mills be compared?

“In terms of the archaeological discovery, the Sheva Tahanot site is more interesting. There, the Ottomans ‘adapted’ an existing site – a huge Roman bridge along the coastal route. At some point (perhaps a seismic event), the northern part of the mills was badly damaged and the Ottomans built a new dam. Today it’s the pedestrian walkway. I once proposed building a reconstruction there of the Roman bridge, but it was difficult to convince the decision-makers.”

Open gallery view Al-Mir Mill, in Mekorot Hayarkon National Park, near Rosh Ha’ayin. Credit: Moti Milrod

Like in 1900

During a visit to Ten Mills, Healy Shamai, project manager and assistant to the CEO of Ganei Yehoshua (which is working on the project on behalf of the municipality), described the work at the site: “We raised 10 million shekels [$2.9 million] to fund the project. We began with the clearance work and completed it. As time passed and the findings were revealed, we were stunned. We had no idea what a treasure we had here. This is something we had wanted to realize for years, and today it’s clear to us that it is one of Ganei Yehoshua’s most beautiful projects.

“We are currently contending with the stability of the dam’s structure, and the next step is its restoration. In the coming weeks, we will begin to reinforce the dam and will let people walk on the structure and get to know it. Later on, the stream will pass through the dam vaults once more, as it does now at Sheva Tahanot. In parallel with the reconstruction work, we will do ecological restoration – including landscaping and vegetation. We will create a passage from the dam to the island in the direction of the velodrome. There will be benches and an observation point over the site, and we will put up information signs.

Open gallery view A memorial stone at Ten Mills. Credit: Moti Milrod

“It’s important to remember that we still don’t see the full picture, because in historical photographs we see that the dam continues into the area of Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak. The Israel Antiquities Authority uncovered the end of the dam there, and we hope we’ll be able to do the work there as well,” Shamai says.

When will the project be completed?

“We hope to open the Yehoshua Park [Park Hayarkon] part in the coming year, including bringing the water through the dam. We are currently in the detailed planning stage of the riverbanks. During the coming year, we’ll build an observation deck and continue to restore the structure. The site will be open before next winter,” Shamai says.

Shalem, the ecologist, explains that the goal is to create ecological enrichment. Before the restoration, the area had very low vegetation diversity. “We want to create a landscape of a stream pool, to create additional islands and nesting areas for animals, and to restore the riparian vegetation,” he says, referring to the plants on the banks of the stream.

Open gallery view The arches at Ten Mills. Credit: Moti Milrod

“We’ll bring back the plant life typical to Yarkon River. We’ll bring back a great variety of plants, such as purple loosestrife [Lythrum salicaria, a tall plant with bright pink blossoms] and varieties of reeds that have disappeared from the area. We’ll create visual and ecological diversity. In the past two and a half years, 4,000 native trees were planted in the park,” Shalem says.

“Later, we’ll build habitats, like the kind of swamp that used to be here, gentle riverbanks with characteristic vegetation and an observation deck. The development will be sensitive to the flooding that occurs a few times every winter, and there will be 50 plant varieties that can cope with the current water quality – vegetation that was here in the past. We must manage it and help weak species, so that they can take their rightful place. At the end of the process, the site will look similar to what it was in 1900.”

No river, no flour

Four additional flour mills once operated along the Yarkon. Al-Mir Mill, in Mekorot Hayarkon National Park, near Rosh Ha’ayin, was the first flour mill upstream. It was built in the Roman era and was also used in the Crusader and Ottoman periods. Due to its proximity to Tel Afek, it is also thought to be the oldest of the Yarkon mills. Its Arabic name is Ma’abar – the name of the Arab village that once stood there. Al-Mir operated until the 1880s. Today it is about 100 meters from the river, so it’s difficult to imagine it as an active mill.

Three kilometers to the west is Abu Rabah Mill, built in the late 19th century by Sheikh Abu Rabah next to the ruins of an old mill. The building was restored in 2003 and today is a pleasant picnicking site on the bank of the Yarkon. There were a few fishermen there when Haaretz visited – though they caught nothing but peace and quiet. After the Turks’ retreat and the destruction of the Yarkon bridges, the mill’s importance increased because it was now the river’s only bridge. From 1936-1948, it was also the Yarkon’s only active flour mill. It continued to operate until 1959.

Open gallery view The picturesque Ten Mills site in Tel Aviv. Even the team working on it was surprised by its beauty. Credit: Moti Milrod

About a kilometer to the west along the Yarkon stands Faruhiya Bridge, marking the location of the mill by that name. The mill operated until the late 19th century and was completely destroyed early in the 20th century. Ten Mills is about 8 kilometers to the west, and the Sheva Tahanot complex is another 3 kilometers downstream from there. The furthest west of the mills, it is also called Gerisa or Jerisha. It operated from the Ottoman period until 1936.

There are dozens of ancient flour mills in other places in Israel that can still be seen. Although these are sites from the not-too-distant past, it is still surprising to discover that four of the five Yarkon mills have survived. Visiting them and looking at the buildings, the technology, the wisdom and the restraint with which energy from nature is harnessed lead to somber reflections about the route we have subsequently taken.