Why Is Naftali Bennett Suing This Rabbi for Defamation?

Over the weekend, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who recently embarked on a legal crusade against his critics, demanded an apology and one hundred thousand shekels ($29,000) in compensation from Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, a fiery online preacher who claimed that he “doesn’t have a Jewish soul.”

According to Channel 12, Bennett’s demand came in response to comments Mizrachi comments, made in a YouTube video earlier this year, in which he claimed that the orthodox politician’s mother had undergone a Reform conversion before immigrating to Israel in the 1960s.

“She had a reform conversion, which is nothing. Reform conversion is nothing, [she] is still 100 percent a non-Jew. Therefore, he was born to her and he is not Jewish,” Mizrachi claimed, adding that Bennett was “the second prime minister in Israel that is not Jewish,” the first allegedly being Ariel Sharon.

The Israeli-born rabbi, who now operates in the New York-area, is well known for his incendiary, and sometimes bizarre, rhetoric, having previously claimed that using a hairdryer to blow “hot air into your throat” was “guaranteed” to cure Covid-19.

Mizrachi has a cult-like following around the world, with tens of thousands of followers on Facebook and YouTube. His videos have generated controversy on numerous occasions and have drawn condemnations from Jewish communities and mainstream orthodox rabbis.

Among his controversial statements were the claims that women contract cancer because of sexual promiscuity, and that Down syndrome and autism are punishments for sins of a past life and that Ashkenazi Jews brought the Holocaust upon themselves, because they became assimilated.

He has also made the claim that fewer than one million Jews died in the Holocaust, although he later retracted following widespread opprobrium, saying that he had been "shown the accurate statistics and I realize that those that were not halachically Jewish were a very small, minimal number.”

In one lecture, he bragged that his followers were even willing to attack his critics and that “they are willing to do everything” to protect his honor — a statement which echoed the violent leitmotifs in other statements, such as when he declared that Bennett was the “devil” and that the only way to silence him would be to “grab a spear and impale him.”

Bennett has described social media attacks against him as an existential threat to the state of Israel, explaining that as prime minister, he had “refrained from engaging in slander because I thought it was my job to absorb it” — but now that he is out of office he believes he must work to “turn off the poison machines that contaminate all of our lives.”

In a post on Facebook last week, he apologized to his parents for what they went through after rumors about their Jewish status began to spread, stating that the campaign “to paint me as a non-Jew” had been intended to support a narrative that he was “handing the country over to Hamas and our big enemies.”

“I am a proud Jew. My Jewish parents are proud and so were their ancestors,” he declared, noting that most of his mother’s family had been wiped out in the Holocaust. “My parents raised me to love Judaism, to observe mitzvot, and to love the people of Israel, the Land of Israel and the Torah of Israel. It's ridiculous that I have to write this at all.”

Bennett recently sued, and settled, with another rabbi, Ronen Shaulov, who first spread the rumor about Bennett’s Jewish status later shared by Mizrachi.

Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt contributed to this report.