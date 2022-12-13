On Monday night, Channel 12 News revealed what it claimed were details from the coalition agreement that Likud and United Torah Judaism are on the brink of signing. It was a bizarre list, which almost seemed designed to raise the ire of secular Israelis.

It included items like “examining” the expansion of trade on Shabbat; expanding gender-segregated beaches; funding genizoth (repositories for worn-out holy texts) and halakhic institutions; and, perhaps most bizarre of all, restrictions on electricity on Shabbat.

It is unclear whether this was the actual agreement or a list of demands presented by United Torah Judaism. It was also unclear who had the most interest in leaking it. Was it Likud, which is anxious to create public pressure to reduce the Haredi demands? Or was it UTJ, which is trying to deflect attention from other issues?

Whatever the motive behind the leak, the subsequent media and political panic is unjustified. There is no real demand to stop electricity production on Shabbat. The demand is to fund the generators used in some Haredi areas. Neither do any of the other demands constitute changes to the delicate status quo on religion and state.

Demands to fund Haredi interests are not new. Gender-segregated beaches, meanwhile, are the prerogative of local government. Beaches with separate bathing times for men and women, or separate areas, already exist in a number of locations – including on the shores of predominantly secular Tel Aviv and Eilat. Local councils can decide that there’s enough demand to add a few more segregated areas for religious communities.

What’s significant is what did not appear in the leak. In their coalition agreements, both United Torah Judaism and Shas have guaranteed control over whatever is taught in ultra-Orthodox schools, with increased levels of public funding. They may even have the power to force local councils to match the funding of their private schools to that of public schools in those areas.

Open gallery view A gender-segregated event at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv. Credit: Moti Milrod

They have also secured larger stipends for an unlimited number of adult yeshiva students and a promise finally to pass a law giving them blanket exemption from military service. If necessary, this will be bolstered by an override clause, ensuring that the Supreme Court cannot rule that the law is unequal and is therefore unconstitutional.

In other words, the main achievement of the ultra-Orthodox politicians is that they have bolstered and reinforced the walls around the Haredi autonomy. Their demand that gender segregation in public events and services no longer be regarded as illegal is also part of that. As is their control of most of the ministries supplying those services (interior, health, housing and social services, as well as a junior minister in the Education Ministry in charge of Haredi schools).

It is an agreement designed to allow a community of over 1 million people to live apart from the rest of Israeli society, on their own terms. And yes, in essence, every Israeli government since the foundation of the state has allowed this – but never to the extent that it will be enforced and funded under the incoming government.

This is a governing coalition beholden to the desire of the rabbis to isolate their followers from the outside world, whether they want it or not. It is committed to removing any incentive from young Haredi men and women to study anything that would give them the tools to make a living in the modern workplace.

Tellingly, the ultra-Orthodox politicians have not asked for funding for the small number of state Haredi schools that do try to teach secular studies to a higher level or for vocational training within the community. It is unclear whether such programs – which were in various stages of implementation under the previous government, in cooperation with various Haredi groups and individuals who are eager for the opportunity – will continue.

Open gallery view United Torah Judaism leaders checking their watches, ahead of governing coalition talks recently. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

A quarter of Israeli children who started school this year are in the ultra-Orthodox system. This government wants to make sure they are not sullied by any outside knowledge. Benjamin Netanyahu, in his desire to return to the Prime Minister’s Office and avoid his legal predicament, is being forced to agree to this because he has no other option for building a coalition without these partners. They know that they have him over a barrel.

Both sides want Israelis to focus on bizarre demands that will never amount to anything like restricting electricity on Shabbat, while the issues that are crucial to Israel’s future remain hidden away.