'Vital Need' to Sign Lebanon Maritime Deal, Israel's High Court Says in Released Opinions

The High Court of Justice on Tuesday released its legal opinions regarding its rejection of petitions against the Lebanon maritime border deal claiming there was a "vital need" to sign before the November 1 election.

The four petitions were filed by far-right Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir and various right wing organizations, which argued that the court itself had previously ruled that a caretaker government has limited powers and thus had no right to sign the agreement. At the time of the ruling in October, the court didn't provide its reasoning for rejecting the petitions but promised that the explanations would follow later.

“There was a vital and significant need to complete the process of approving the agreement before the election,” Supreme Court President Esther Hayut wrote in Tuesday’s explanation. Hayut wrote that the “unequivocal information” presented by “all the relevant professional officials” justified letting the government sign the agreement.

She noted that before issuing their ruling, the justices heard testimony on camera from Military Intelligence director Aharon Haliva and other senior defense officials and examined classified information submitted by the state. The petitioners’ lawyers were not allowed to listen to this testimony or examine this evidence.

The court’s power to intervene in foreign affairs and defense “is limited, even when it comes to a caretaker government,” Hayut wrote. Moreover, she noted, the agreement itself wasn’t suddenly drawn up during the campaign; negotiations on it had been taking place for years, a fact that bolstered the conclusion that court intervention was unjustified.

A petition submitted by the Kohelet Policy Forum argued that any cession of sovereign Israeli territory needs to be approved by 80 out of the 120 Knesset members or by a referendum under the Basic Law of Referendums. The court rejected this law's applicability. No government ever exercised the tools at its disposal to apply Israeli law and administration to this area, Hayut wrote, and government ministries deliberately refrained from any steps that could indicate sovereignty there.

The justices also rejected the related argument that a constitutional convention of bringing such agreements up for a Knesset vote has developed, and this custom has become a binding norm. Hayut wrote that Israeli law so far hasn’t recognized the concept of binding constitutional conventions, and in any case, the petitioners failed to prove that such a convention exists.

Additionally, the court said that under the cabinet’s bylaws, the government isn’t required to secure Knesset approval for international agreements; it is merely allowed to do so if it so chooses.

The cabinet considered all the relevant factors before deciding to avoid a Knesset vote, Hayut wrote, including its inability to give MKs all the classified reasons why its approval was necessary. Given these exceptional circumstances, there were no grounds for intervening in the cabinet’s decision, she added.

Itzhak Bam, the lawyer who represented Lavi, said it was regrettable that the court “gave a seal of approval to the cabinet voting no-confidence in the Knesset by refusing to bring a diplomatic agreement this important to the Knesset for approval. A court that degrades the Knesset in this manner doesn’t deserve the Knesset’s trust.”