As part of the ongoing coalition negations with Likud, the ultra-Orthodox party United Torah Judaism presented demands that electricity not be produced on Shabbat. The party also demanded that discounts be provided for public transportation in ultra-Orthodox cities and a prohibiting hametz (proscribed food items) to hospitals during Passover.

UTJ representatives also asked for increased Talmud studies in secular schools, and for expanding gender segregation on Israeli beaches, according to Likud officials. Likud sources said on Monday that these demands were unacceptable, emphasizing that the final agreement would maintain the status quo regarding religion and state. UTJ has denied the report.

According to a Channel 12 News report, UTJ demanded that Likud tighten work monitoring on Shabbat by including rabbinate delegates on the committee that approves work on Saturdays.

The party also asked for financing for ritual disposal (genizah) of holy books, for establishing institutions to address public queries on halakhic issues and for some 100 million shekels ($29 million) in funding for Haredi culture at the Education Ministry. It was also reported that UTJ demanded changes in boards of directors of government/public-owned companies that would give preference to ultra-Orthodox in making appointments in such companies.

Open gallery view UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf at coalition negotiations in Tel Aviv in November. Credit: Moti Milrod

UTJ also asked to shut down the department for Reform Judaism in the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs, and for cancelling a reform for “kosher” cellphones launched last year. This reform allows ultra-Orthodox customers to retain their number when switching to regular phones, thereby evading rabbinical supervision. They also demand for the rescinding of a reform in high school matriculation exams set up by the outgoing Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton. Another demand regards burials at cemetraries, whereby people are buried individually in the ground rather than in multi-level cemeteries. A further demand stipulates receiving government services over the phone or face-to-face with service providers.

Despite this lengthy list, the key issues that still in dispute relate to the military draft law and the increase in budgets for ultra-Orthodox boys’ schools. UTJ officials estimated that an agreement is still far off. “Both sides know that they won’t go for another election, convinced that the other side will fold first,” a source from UTJ told Haaretz. “The Admors [spiritual leaders] demand a solution which will settle this issue once and for all, not requiring attention again,” said this source.

The ultra-Orthodox also demand a law be implemented that allows yeshiva students to continue Torah studies and defer army conscription until it is not required by law. Likud chair Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to forgo the Supreme Court override clause giving the Knesset power over the courts, and is offering other laws which would allow the implementation of laws without this clause.

“Netanyahu is trying as much as possible to limit public rage with regard to that clause [the judicial override clause],” says this source. In an attempt to show flexibility regarding the military draft law, Netanyahu’s lawyer in his ongoing trial, Amit Hadad, joined one of the negotiation meetings last week, presenting some legal arguments.