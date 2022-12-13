U.S. Calls for Accountability Following IDF Killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Girl

Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department Ned Price expressed "profound condolences" on Tuesday for the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Jana Zakarna, who was shot to death in Jenin.

Price emphasized that the Biden administration "understands that the IDF is undertaking an investigation into what happened. We hope to see accountability in this case."

Noting the recent "alarming increase in Palestinian and Israeli deaths and injuries," Price reiterated the need for "all parties to take steps to de-escalate the situation."

Jana Zakarna was killed on Sunday night by Israeli army gunfire during an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, after being struck in the head while on the roof of her house.