Teenager Seriously Wounded in Stabbing in Central Israel High School

A 16-year-old was reportedly seriously injured in a stabbing at a high school in the central Israeli city of Rehovot on Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the scene where the boy was found unconscious with penetrative wounds. He was transferred to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot in serious condition.

Israeli police say they have ruled out terrorism as a motive and that four suspects have been arrested, three of which are underage and one of which is eighteen. None of the suspects are students at the school where the boy was stabbed.

The district commander met with the school principal and stressed that the situation will be of top priority to the police.