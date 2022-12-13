Knesset to Vote on Netanyahu's Pick for Temporary Speaker

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party will hold a vote on Tuesday morning to install Yariv Levin as a temporary Knesset speaker until a new government is formed, replacing one of Yair Lapid's key allies in a crucial first step for the new government's legislative agenda.

Following threats of a prolonged filibuster from the opposition, Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu agreed to postpone the vote from Monday to Tuesday at 10 A.M.

Ahead of the vote, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid addressed the parliament and said: "There's no argument that you've won the elections, but you haven't won, and you will not win over Israel's democracy."

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu also addressed the Knesset and said: "You all must accept the people's decision… Israel won't be a halachic state. We shall keep the path of the liberal right."

In his final address as the Speaker of the Knesset, MK Mickey Levy said: "I wish the incoming Speaker much luck and I hope he'll know how to safeguard the checks and balances in order to maintain the dignity of the legislative authority… This house is the beating heart of our democracy. I hope that the members of the Knesset will continue to faithfully serve all Israeli citizens with a sense of reverence and respect."

After prolonged deliberation, Netanyahu opted to nominate MK Yariv Levin on Sunday as the temporary speaker, replacing Yesh Atid's Mickey Levy. He remains uncertain about who will take on the role permanently once a new government is formed.

Netanyahu has been debating between MKs David Amsalem, Amir Ohana, Ofir Akunis and Danny Danon for the permanent position.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara alongside Ron Dermer. Credit: REUTERS

Mickey Levy said this “exceptional request” to elect a new speaker even before the new government is sworn in “is meant to advance legislation that will enable people who have been convicted and given suspended sentences to serve as ministers. Despite my great sorrow over the knowledge that this is the direction the emerging coalition is taking, I will be statesmanlike and honor of the will of the voters, and the Knesset will be convened in accordance with the law and High Court of Justice rulings on the issue.”

Now that a temporary speaker has been selected, Netanyahu is expected to devote himself to filling the ministerial positions still available to Likud, now that many ministries have been awarded to other parties in his governing coalition.

He hasn’t yet decided who will be foreign minister and is still considering Ron Dermer, a former ambassador to the United States who is not an MK. The education and transportation portfolios are expected to go to Likud MKs Miri Regev and Eli Cohen, but he hasn’t determined which of them will get which ministry.

Likud sources predicted that once a temporary speaker was installed, it would only take a week to pass two laws – one that would let Shas Chairman Arye Dery become a minister despite his criminal conviction and one that would let the designated national security minister, Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, set policy for the police.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday that his party intends to submit a request to the attorney general, demanding not to allow MKs who are either convicted felons, those waiting for trail or awaiting sentencing. These include the designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as MKs Arye Dery, Haim Katz and David Bitan.

The latter bill, which would make the police commissioner directly subordinate to the minister, was agreed on during the coalition talks between Likud and Otzma Yehudit. It would make the minister responsible for “managing and running the police.”

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir and police chief Kobi Shabtai. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud), the temporary chairman of the Arrangements Committee that runs the Knesset’s affairs until permanent committee assignments have been made, proposed a vote last week on forming a special committee to discuss the amendment to the Basic Law on the Government that is needed to let Dery become a minister.

The existing law says that someone sentenced to imprisonment cannot serve as a minister for seven years after his release, but doesn’t clarify whether this refers only to actual jail time or also to suspended sentences. The ambiguity stems from the fact that in Hebrew, a suspended sentence is called “conditional imprisonment.” The proposed amendment would state explicitly that suspended sentences, like the one Dery recently received for tax offenses, don’t count.