Knesset Takes Key Step to Allow Convicted Netanyahu Ally to Serve as Minister

After installing a temporary speaker, Israel's incoming government is pushing first readings of its legislative agenda, including clearing the way for Arye Dery to serve as a minister and subordinating the police chief to far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir

Arye Dery and Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, today.
Arye Dery and Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Knesset, today.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Israel's Knesset passed in a preliminary reading on Tuesday evening a proposal to amend a law that allows Shas head Arye Dery to be appointed as a minister despite being previously convicted of bribery and breach of trust in 1999 and tax offenses in 2022.

62 MKs supported the proposal to amend Basic Law: The Government and 53 opposed it. The current law prohibits the appointment of a person sentenced to prison as minister. The amendment would state that it does not apply to those sentenced to suspended sentences, such as Dery.

At the end of the vote, and before the announcement of the bill's approval, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin read a statement on Deri's behalf, in which it was stated that the Shas chairman "wishes to make a proper disclosure, that in certain circumstances the bill may have an effect on him".

Earlier on Tuesday, the Knesset Arrangements Committee has voted to exempt four bills from presentation requirements, allowing them to be brought for a preliminary vote in the assembly. The committee is currently debating revisions to the exemptions filed by members of the outgoing coalition. Then, should these be rejected, the bills will be brought for a vote later Tuesday night.

This comes after the Knesset elected Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin as a temporary speaker in a crucial first step in furthering the incoming government's legislative agenda, even before final agreement is reached among the parties that are due to join Netanyahu's coalition.

