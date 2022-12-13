Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli University to Reprimand Arab Student Over Reference to Palestinian Poet Darwish

The student was convicted of disobeying campus authorities by using the word 'shahid’ (martyr) while quoting Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish at a campus event, but the university’s disciplinary court commissioner advised to halt the legal proceedings due to 'fundamental flaws'

Shira Kadari-Ovadia
Shira Kadari-Ovadia
The Nakba day ceremony in Ben-Gurion University in Be'er Sheva, in May,
The Nakba day ceremony in Ben-Gurion University in Be'er Sheva, in May,Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz
Shira Kadari-Ovadia
Shira Kadari-Ovadia

An Arab student at an Israeli university was reprimanded last week by the school's disciplinary court after quoting the Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish during a campus ceremony marking Nakba Day.

Ben-Gurion University’s disciplinary court convicted the student, Watan Madi, of disobeying campus authorities by using the word “shahid’ (martyr) during the ceremony.

Last month, the disciplinary court commissioner advised that the university halt proceedings against Madi, a member of the Hadash party’s Ben-Gurion chapter, on the grounds that there were fundamental and essential flaws in the conduct of the university throughout the legal process.

A representative from the Hadash party chapter at Ben-Gurion said they intend to appeal the decision.

The complaint against Madi was filed by the right-wing Zionist student organization Im Tirzu, which staged a counter demonstration outside the event last May. The complaint cites Madi quoting an article by Darwish that said, “We will not forget the martyrs who fulfilled the unity of the country, the people and history.”

Protest at Ben-Gurion University, in May.

The university accepted Im Tirzu’s claim that the sentence Madi quoted was an expression of support and sympathy for martyrs and rejected Madi’s claim that she wasn’t expressing support for terrorism generally but was referring to the 1948 War of Independence.

Last month, some 400 Israeli university faculty demanded that disciplinary action against Madi be reversed. In a letter sent to the Ben-Gurion University administration, the signers said that the disciplinary process taken against the student was flawed and violated academic freedom of expression and the principle of equality.

The letter was signed by faculty from Ben-Gurion, Tel Aviv, Hebrew and Haifa universities as well as from Bezalel and the academic colleges Kibbutzim College, Tel-Hai, Ruppin, the College of Management Studies, Hadassah and Beit Berl.

