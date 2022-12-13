Far-right Knesset members from parties that are due to make up the incoming Israeli coalition government introduced legislation on Tuesday that would lift the ban on entering four West Bank settlements that were evacuated in 2005, when Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip.

The withdrawal was carried out following the Knesset’s passage of the Disengagement Law. The proposed new legislation would repeal the provisions of the law pertaining to the four West Bank settlements. It would leave in place the compensation that the law provided to those evacuated from the settlements and change the name of the law to describe it as a compensation law for “those harmed by the disengagement.”

The four West Bank settlements, which were evacuated in August 2005, were Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim. Since then, the law has barred Israeli citizens and residents from being present at the site of the former settlements without the permission of the army. The Israeli army has permitted visits to the sites but has officially prevented the reestablishment of the settlements.

Shortly after the disengagement, a yeshiva was established at Homesh, effectively making it an unauthorized outpost. It was built on privately owned Palestinian land near the village of Burka and has been comprised of temporary structures that are evacuated periodically and which the settlers then rebuild. In recent years, it has also become a site for mass gatherings.

Open gallery view The evacuation of Homesh in 2005. Credit: Miki Kratsman

Following a terrorist attack there last year in which yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman was killed, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has refrained from ordering the outpost evacuated again. The High Court of Justice has a petition before it seeking the evacuation of Homesh. In response, the outgoing Israeli government has confirmed that it should be evacuated but has not specified when.

The maximum penalty by law for being present without permission in one of the evacuated settlements is two years in prison. It has never been imposed, although the head of the Homesh yeshiva, Elishama Cohen, has charges pending against him for violating the Disengagement Law.

The amendment to the law is included in the coalition agreement between Likud and Otzma Yehudit as the basis for the latter becoming a coalition partner in the incoming government. Introduced by Likud Knesset member Yuli Edelstein and Religious Zionism Knesset member Orit Strock, it has 35 cosponsors.

The sponsors have said that they expect to obtain cabinet approval for the legislation once the new government is formed. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu of Likud, who cosponsored similar legislation in the last Knesset, when he was leader of the opposition, has not signed onto the bill this time.

Last week on a march to Homesh, Otzma Yehudit Knesset member Limor Son Har Melech, who herself one of the residents evicted from the settlement in 2005, vowed to work in the new Knesset session for the reestablishment of the four West Bank settlements so “the crime of the destruction and expulsion is quickly remedied.”

Open gallery view A protest march last year to Homesh, seeking the reestablishment of the West Bank settlement. Credit: Amir Levy

The legislation states that the amendment to the disengagement law would again permit Israelis to be present at the sites and for freedom of movement there. “And later it will enable the planning and rebuilding of the communities that were uprooted.”

“None of the purposes of the disengagement have been fulfilled,” the legislation states, adding that the amendment would “to some extent erase the national and moral stain ….”