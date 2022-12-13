Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel Coalition Talks | What’s Really Behind the Extreme ultra-Orthodox Demands

The new Israeli government will be beholden to the desire of the rabbis to isolate their followers from the outside world, whether they want it or not

Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Anshel Pfeffer
Anshel Pfeffer

On Monday night, Channel 12 News revealed what it claimed were details from the coalition agreement that Likud and United Torah Judaism are on the brink of signing. It was a bizarre list, which almost seemed designed to raise the ire of secular Israelis.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism