As a Palestinian Woman, I Should Have Felt at Home in Qatar. I Didn’t

Since I got back from Qatar, I’ve been trying to digest the experience. The country was dazzling, and every 10 minutes I had to pinch myself to believe that I was really at this international event, watching the world’s greatest soccer players, with Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Louis Van Gaal dancing for the last time to the World Cup anthem.

But alongside the euphoria, there were crises, moments of confusion and many questions about my presence there.

Open gallery view Morocco's Yahia Attiyat Allah celebrates with teammates after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

Arabic is my mother tongue, after all, and the place should feel like home to me. Similar food and language, prayers and customs – there was nothing foreign (except the wealth). But in my heart this did not feel like a temporary home away from home.

As a 1948 Arab, that is, a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, I would not ordinarily even be allowed to enter the country. The sense of belonging was no more than a figment of my imagination and desire.

Open gallery view Switzerland's midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri speaks with journalists in Doha, this month. Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI - AFP

On the other hand, I’m a journalist. I was sent to the World Cup by Kan Broadcasting Corporation’s Channel 11, Israel’s public television network, to be a sportscaster for the media entity I appreciate above all others. I was thrilled to be part of the wonderful delegation sent to cover the biggest soccer event in the world. Unfortunately, the excitement gave way to anger when a few members of the Israeli media started to seek out provocations.

Once again I found myself wondering if this was my place. I knew that I didn’t want to be tagged as journalists like them, seeking out cheap stories for the ratings. That’s not the way I want people to look at me in the world, certainly not in the Arab world.

Open gallery view Journalists work at the media centre of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament in Doha. Credit: MAHMUD HAMS - AFP

But I realized that I was sent here also because I understand soccer; I knew that in the Israeli media I had to fill a gap for the Arab society from which I come. One of my main goals was to speak for my community – the 20 percent of citizens who pay taxes for Kan Broadcasting. I felt it was necessary that the names of the stadiums and players and my own name be pronounced correctly.

This might seem minor, but for someone who has experienced the constant mispronunciation of her name in her own country, this was a big and refreshing change. I also urged my colleagues not to get agitated if shouts of “free Palestine” were directed at us during the broadcast. After all, I and many others in Israel support the end of the occupation, so what’s the difference?

I insisted that we don’t have to eulogize a team like Saudi Arabia, even against Argentina. I wanted to encourage viewers to believe in the abilities of the Arab teams and stop disparaging them. That led to a widely covered argument with a well-known former soccer player, who claimed that the Western side is necessarily athletically superior to the Arab teams, even if quite a few of the latter’s players come from the best leagues in Europe. Well, Morocco made it to the semifinals.

Being a woman at the World Cup had its own issues. People doubted me, checked my every sentence and, yes, even commented online about what I wore.

Open gallery view Journalists arrive for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany. Credit: FRANCK FIFE - AFP

The experience in Qatar was a magnifying glass on everyday life, amplifying every feeling. When I smiled, the muscles in my face hurt from the joy. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, among the best I could imagine. I was alongside men and women who have soccer in their blood. I was surrounded by people who knew how to embrace, not to be shy about sharing tears, the farthest you can imagine from the stereotype of violent and insensitive soccer fans

Looking back, I’m grateful for all the difficulties, even the online insults. They remind me how complicated and multicolored the world is – something that is very much reflected in soccer itself and the reason why I love it so much.