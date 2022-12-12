“The incomprehensible is fact…the hallucination is reality” - Haaretz columnist Yossi Verter

After four knife-edge elections left Israel paralyzed and polarized, it was fifth time lucky for Benjamin Netanyahu.

The country’s longest-serving prime minister secured his return to power with a relentless election campaign from the unfamiliarity of the opposition, and ended up delivering the most extreme right-wing, racist, homophobic and theocratic coalition in Israel’s history.

With a 64-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Netanyahu is now afforded a stability that eluded both his short-lived 2020-2021 coalition with Benny Gantz and the outgoing heterogeneous ‘government of change,’ headed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu’s emerging government comprises his own now-subservient Likud party, his stalwart ultra-Orthodox allies, and a far-right faction that won a shocking half-a-million votes. For the first time in Israel’s history, a wide majority of the coalition is Orthodox or ultra-Orthodox. Out of its 64 members, only nine are women.

The ultra-Orthodox camp comprises longtime loyalists: Shas leader Arye Dery, the closest thing that the guarded Netanyahu has to a deputy, and United Torah Judaism, under the leadership of Yitzhak Goldknopf.

Then there are the emboldened extremists. With an explicit imprimatur from Netanyahu himself, Religious Zionism’s joint ticket of three far-right parties won a historic haul of 14 seats, and an unprecedented grasp on power.

Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich calls human rights groups an “existential threat” to Israel’s existence. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the pyromaniac protégé of extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose violent anti-Arab racism led his party to be banned in both the U.S. and Israel, heads the Otzma Yehudit (‘Jewish Power’) faction. Avi Maoz, a once-fringe ultraconservative whose Noam party specializes in anti-LGBTQ activism will work within the Prime Minister’s Office on education policy.

Among a plethora of positions, they are now slated to control the economy, the police, the civil administration of the occupied Palestinian territories and key aspects of Israel’s education system.

Haaretz explains the forthcoming assault on Israel’s shrinking democratic space, on human rights for Palestinians and minorities, and the scorched earth approach toward Jews around the world – and its fallout at home, in the Middle East and beyond.