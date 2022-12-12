Yesh Atid Asks to Bar MKs Put on Trial From Voting to Allow Arye Dery to Become Minister

Yesh Atid has asked the Knesset's legal adviser to prevent incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Arye Dery and two Likud lawmakers from voting on a law that would enable Dery to serve as a minister in the next government, due to their criminal histories.

The four, which include lawmakers Haim Katz and David Bitan, who have either been convicted of crimes, are currently on trial or are awaiting their verdicts, represent conflicts of interest, according to Yesh Atid head Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The proposed law is an amendment to the Basic Law on the Government and would allow Dery, who was convicted early this year of tax violations as part of a plea bargain and sentenced to 12 months probation, to serve in the cabinet. While the present law prevents a Knesset member who has been sentenced to prison from being appointed as a minister, the proposed bill would exempt someone who was only sentenced to probation – as in Dery’s case.

Dery's resignation from the Knesset at the time made it unnecessary for the court to rule on whether his acts could be considered a ”crime of moral turpitude.” Now, if the amendment passes, the question of moral turpitude is expected to be decided by the High Court of Justice.

Open gallery view Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks in the Knesset, last week. Credit: Emil Salman

Last week, the chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, MK Yoav Kisch (Likud), requested to establish a special committee to discuss the proposed amendment. The committee would have 17 members, nine from the future coalition and eight from the parties expected to be part of the opposition. If the committee approves the bill, it would be brought to the full Knesset for its three votes – which would require a majority of 61 MKs to pass, since it is a basic law.

In a meeting of Yesh Atid lawmakers Monday Lapid called the “Dery Law” corrupt, saying it was designed to benefit Dery personally: “It was written for him, and they didn’t even try to claim otherwise.” Now, “instead of violating the law he is changing the law,” Lapid said.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday at the start of a meeting of Yisrael Beiteinu lawmakers that Netanyahu is “sacrificing Israel on the altar of his personal attempts to escape his legal entanglement” due to coalition agreements signed with his partners.

Open gallery view Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman at a Yisrael Beiteinu party meeting, on Monday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Lieberman predicted that after Netanyahu passes the “Dery Law,” the next stage will be “to get rid of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir.” Netanyahu will “drag the country into a security adventure in order to turn to Gantz or myself with a request, under the cover of the problematic situation, to join and save his government.” Lieberman said he would not join the government in that case, and that he hoped Benny Gantz would similarly refuse.

In response, Likud called Lieberman a "national inciter" and said he "continues to incite with lies. All of Israel’s citizens, including Netanyahu’s critics, know that he is navigating the country responsibly without taking unnecessary risks. The proof is that, according to IDF data, under Prime Minister Netanyahu Israel achieved the quietest security decade in its history.”