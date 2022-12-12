U.S. Jewish Legal Professionals Warn Netanyahu Against Weakening Israel’s Judicial System

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Jewish community is continuing to raise its voice against proposed changes that would alter Israel’s judicial system and the balance of power between authorities in Israel.

The American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, an NGO representing the American-Jewish legal community, issued a rare critical statement in a Hebrew-language press release. The group warned that attempts to limit judicial independence and enabling Knesset overrides — particularly in matters relating to human rights — may endanger public trust in both Israel's legal system and its democracy.

The elected governing coalition has vowed to enact a law to allow 61 of the 120 Knesset members to override Supreme Court decisions. This would enable the Knesset to reenact laws overturned by the High Court of Justice, and in practice to pass laws that it knows in advance will contradict the Basic Laws.

The override clause would leave almost no checks and balances against the power of the majority and would turn Israel into an empty democracy in which the majority can trample the rights of the minority, a Haaretz editorial recently warned.

The AAJLJ, which is constituted of more than 500 lawyers, noted its longstanding praise of Israeli democracy and rule of law, in the spirit of the organization's own support of Israeli democracy

The warnings, from an organization that prides itself on "combatting those who attempt to use 'lawfare' to stigmatize and delegitimize the State of Israel," is the latest rare criticism from American legal experts that pride themselves on their steadfast support for Israel and Israeli democracy.

Alan Dershowitz, who previously warned that the Knesset override would be a "terrible mistake," expanded on his thoughts in a Haaretz opinion piece, warning that "democracy requires equality, and the Supreme Court of Israel has been an important guarantor of equality and other basic rights essential to a democracy."

“The proposal to allow the Knesset to override decisions of the Supreme Court would curtail the ability of the judges to assure equality. It would also make it far more difficult for Israel’s defenders in the court of public opinion and international courts,” he continued.

Dershowitz added that “most importantly, it would weaken an institution that has served the Israeli people well since the creation of the state, sometimes ruling in favor of the left, other times in favor of the right, but always seeking to apply the rule of law. The override proposal would be a disaster for Israel and should be strongly opposed by all who care about justice.”

The criticism from the legal experts has been amplified by Jewish-American media publications, warning about the adverse effects such reforms would have on Israel’s democracy and the American-Jewish community’s ability to advocate for Israel.

The Jewish Exponent, a weekly publication for Philadelphia's Jewish community and the second-oldest continuously published Jewish newspaper in the U.S., decried potential reforms to the Supreme Court, warning that “the eyes of the world are carefully watching how Netanyahu navigates the competing political demands of his empowered and doctrinaire coalition partners. Taking steps to neuter an independent judiciary and impose rule by political fiat is bad government and even worse politics.”

In the right-leaning Tablet Magazine, Tel Aviv University professor Yoav Fromer warned that “under the guise of ‘democracy,’ it seeks to replicate the legal success of American conservatives in curbing ‘judicial activism’ in the name of majoritarian principles.”

“These reforms are of vital import to both the scandal-ridden Netanyahu who is still in the midst of a corruption trial and to the Religious Zionism party which considers the judiciary a primary obstacle to the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and will seriously hinder the courts’ ability to defend Israel’s liberal institutions,” Fromer added.