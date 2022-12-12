Two Killed in Scaffolding Collapse in West Bank Settlement

Two men were killed Monday afternoon after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in the West Bank settlement of Givat Ze'ev, northwest of Jerusalem.

While the identities of the deceased have not been made public, authorities say both were men in their 30s.

Additionally, an injured 32-year-old man in moderate condition was taken to Hadassah University Hospital, Mount Scopus, in Jerusalem. Three workers were also treated for anxiety attacks, according to Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom.

MDA spokesperson Zaki Heller said that "the scaffolding collapsed on the side of the building from the 12th floor, or from one of the higher floors, like a house of cards. People who were on the scaffolding, or in the courtyard of the building, were simply trapped under the bars."

According to an initial investigation by the police, the scaffolding collapsed while the workers were dismantling it. The workers said that they had recently alerted the contractor that the scaffolding was loose. "We told the foreman, [but] the foreman said, 'Dismantle, I want to finish my work, I'm not interested,'" one of the workers said.

In a preliminary opinion to the police, the work safety administration said that the scaffolding collapsed due to a stability failure.

The building is under the responsibility of the contractor Abu Ayash Brothers Ltd, which – in the past year – received five safety orders for work safety violations at sites within the Green Line.

The structure was located across the Green Line. Thus, the safety laws which govern sites in Israel do not apply to it. However, what happens in these areas is still under the jurisdiction of the police, and they also have the authority to investigate incidents in which death by negligence occurs.

Construction sites beyond the Green Line are not required to report to the state, nor are they monitored by it, and there is no obligation on contractors to act for employee safety.

This is a developing story.