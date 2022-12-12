Tel Aviv Municipality Hangs Giant Declaration of Independence in Protest of New Government

As incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to assemble what promises to be the most right-wing coalition in Israel’s history, the city of Tel Aviv on Sunday evening hung a 36 meter (118 feet) reproduction of the country’s Declaration of Independence on its Municipality.

In a statement, the city said it would soon erect a sign featuring a quote from the declaration stating that "the State of Israel will maintain complete equality of social and political rights to all its citizens, regardless of religion, race or gender" next to the city hall's entrance.

“The Declaration of Independence established the foundations of freedom, justice and peace,” Mayor Ron Huldai declared on Monday morning. "This morning we hung the Declaration of Independence on the wall of the city hall. Now, more than ever it is necessary to remember its values,” he said.

Huldai has been a harsh critic of the incoming government, recently telling Channel 12 that “Israel is being transformed from a democracy to a theocracy.”

Netanyahu seems poised to grant the national religious and ultra-Orthodox communities unprecedented power to shape the religious, social and security landscape for years to come.

He granted Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism authority over the Civil Administration, which oversees construction, infrastructure and security coordination in the West Bank, and has appointed Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister, promising that the coalition will pass legislation granting the Kahanist lawmaker the ability to set policy for the police, including Border Police companies operating in the West Bank.

Netanyahu has also agreed in principle to substantially boost public funding for ultra-Orthodox institutions that don’t teach core secular subjects such as math and English and appointed Noam party chief Avi Maoz, a noted anti-LGBTQ activist, to the post of deputy minister in the Office of the Prime Minister in order to serve as an authority on “national-Jewish identity.”