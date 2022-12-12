Radical, Coercive, Violent: Israel's New Coalition Is Unlike Anything You've Seen Before

Predictions, as the saying goes, are difficult to make – especially about the future. Unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of waiting to see how things develop under the new government. Israel is entering one of the most perilous periods in its history. The threats today no longer stem just from our enemies, but from within. Democracies, even extraordinarily vibrant ones, have tipping points.

The bullet that killed Yitzhak Rabin in November 1995 has continued to reverberate around Israeli political life ever since. It not only killed a historic leader, but possibly even the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. It may now be endangering the very foundations of Israel’s judicial and democratic systems, and the fabric of its society.

The willfully blind opposition leader at the time, whose politics of hate and incitement contributed to the toxic atmosphere that led to Rabin’s assassination, is once again a premier under severe indictment.

The new government is a totally different animal from anything Israel has ever known before. This is decidedly not a matter of right versus left, hawk versus dove. It is not just that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are nationalist and religious extremists: they are political arsonists. Both made their political careers by provoking strife between Jews and Arabs, and between fellow Jews, and their political fortunes depend on their ability to continue doing so.

Netanyahu has given Ben-Gvir – Israel’s new “national security minister” – responsibility not just for the Israel Police but also the Border Police, an additional 2,000 troops at his destructive disposal. Smotrich, the finance minister-designate, has astonishingly been given responsibility for civil affairs in the West Bank. A significant increase in the already rampant violence in the West Bank, Jerusalem and throughout Israel is likely. A conflict with Hamas – and this time possibly with Hezbollah too – is in the offing.

Likud, the ostensibly “moderate” wing of the new governing coalition, has also become a radical party. The Likud of the past had thoughtful and judicious leaders, such as Dan Meridor and Benny Begin; even Menachem Begin in his way. Today, it has become a political cesspool consisting of ultra-hardline and Orthodox populists – some already under indictment, others likely to be so soon.

The State of Israel is no more than a vehicle for achieving their unbridled political ambitions; their unswerving fealty to Netanyahu a temporary and expendable expedience.

The incoming justice minister, Yariv Levin, bears inexplicable animus toward the very legal system he now intends to “reform,” i.e., eviscerate. The probable defense minister, Yoav Gallant, is a former Israel Defense Forces general whose appointment as chief of staff was revoked due to construction irregularities at his private residence and who later went on to become a failed education minister.

Open gallery view Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir during coalition talks last month. Credit: Noam Revkin-Fenton

The 2022 Netanyahu model is very different from earlier ones. He has one and only one overarching objective today: to avoid jail at all costs. The nefarious changes that will be required to Israel’s legal system and democracy are entirely contingent on the (limited and conditional) goodwill of his party and coalition partners. No price will be too heavy, no outrage too great.

We are in uncharted waters.

Israeli policy in the West Bank is the area most likely to be adversely affected by the new government. Netanyahu may succeed in avoiding formal annexation, but his dependence on his coalition partners means that he will be unable to thwart demands for a massive settlement drive and increase in budgets.

The two-state solution, already on life support, will probably meet its final demise: with a major further influx of settlers, it is hard to imagine any future government having the political wherewithal to separate from the West Bank. The ramifications for Israel’s character as a Jewish and democratic state are severe. Already today, just 60 percent of the combined populations of Israel and the West Bank are Jewish. With our own hands, we are creating a binational state and burying the Zionist dream.

Open gallery view Settlers in the West Bank town of Hawara, south of Nablus Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

Israel’s “special relationship” with the United States, already under considerable strain, will likely be severely affected as well.

The relationship is far more than just military assistance and arms, and includes joint strategic planning for every major contingency, extensive intelligence exchanges, joint military exercises and information sharing; U.S. support for regional normalization and Israeli positions in the peace process; and, crucially, the U.S. veto in the UN Security Council. The veto has protected Israel from international sanctions for decades, including over its purported nuclear capabilities.

President Joe Biden is a committed friend of Israel’s, and the bilateral relationship is deep and cherished by important segments of U.S. society. Prominent Americans, however, already have begun calling to condition military aid on Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians – and even Jewish leaders have warned that they will be unable to support an Israel that is less than fully democratic.

Some of the damage will take years to undo, much may prove irreversible. No one in Israel is more concerned than the IDF and intelligence agencies, who understand better than all others the ramifications of Israel’s relationship with the United States.

Ties with the four Abraham Accords states – Netanyahu’s crowning achievement – as well as Egypt and Jordan, will be put to a severe stress test. It is one thing for them to subordinate the Palestinian issue to other overriding national interests; something else entirely to abandon the Palestinians in the face of severe provocation.

The shared fear of Iran may prevent a complete breakdown of security ties, but it is hard to imagine that they will continue expanding as rapidly as they have. The increasingly open and warm embrace of Israel, primarily by the United Arab Emirates but Bahrain and Morocco as well, will almost surely suffer.

Open gallery view Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House two years ago Credit: Joyce N. Boghosian / Official Wh

The fabric of Israeli society likely will be rent, too. Netanyahu and his henchmen have already caused deep harm to relations between Israeli Jews and Arabs, fellow Jews and with Palestinians. The integrity of the IDF chain of command and its organizational unity are already under strain. The final opportunity to arrest the explosion in the ultra-Orthodox population, by changing the preferential policies that gave rise to it, has likely now been missed. By 2060, the Haredim are projected to constitute approximately a third of Israel’s Jewish population, with severe ramifications for its society, economy, democracy and security.

For much of Israel’s secular plurality, long demoralized by ceaseless right-wing attacks, religious coercion and preferential Haredi benefits, the recent election was the final straw and a pervasive sense of hopelessness prevails. Many, including Israel’s very best and brightest – the extraordinary talent behind its high-tech prowess – will now seek their fortunes elsewhere.

The already significant drop in motivation to serve in combat units will likely now reach crisis levels, as more of Israel’s most gifted young people refuse to risk their lives for a government they no longer believe in. It happened to the United States in Vietnam, Russia today in Ukraine, the Arab countries for decades. We are not immune.

One area of policy that will likely not change significantly is in regard to Iran. Netanyahu, however, will reap the seeds of destruction he sowed by supporting the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, without thinking through the consequences and various alternative options. Whereas the nuclear deal kept Iran a year away from the fissile material required for a first bomb, Tehran now has enough for a few.

Five American presidents have refused to take military action to stop the Iranian nuclear program, and Biden is unlikely to change this. Netanyahu may now have to have the courage of his convictions, which was lacking between 2010 and 2012 when he last contemplated military action. Today, the program can no longer be destroyed by military means; a short-term postponement is the best that can be hoped for.

Open gallery view Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conference call with Syria's Bashar Assad Credit: Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremli

A number of factors will continue to inform a cautious Israeli approach toward the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The new government will undoubtedly continue the air campaign in Syria, designed to prevent Iranian military entrenchment there and the transfer of game-changing weaponry to Hezbollah. Russian air defense systems deployed in Syria can severely curtail Israel’s ability to do so.

Moreover, Russia is now likely to sell advanced weapons to Iran, possibly including the S-400 air defense system, to provide greater support for Iran in the nuclear talks and even direct assistance to the nuclear program. Israel will have no choice but to continue doing its utmost to avoid antagonizing Russia.

Having trashed the recent Israeli-Lebanese maritime border deal as opposition leader, Netanyahu is now likely to accept that it is a stabilizing factor that reduces the dangers of renewed conflict with Hezbollah. Yesterday’s sellout will become today’s strategic asset.

Perhaps, when we emerge from this electoral nightmare some years from now, things will turn out better than feared. Analysts, myself included, are professionally predisposed to focus on dangers. The only other times I have been so concerned about Israel’s future were during the Yom Kippur War and after Rabin’s assassination.

Israel will soon celebrate its 75th anniversary. It should be a time of joy for all Israelis and Jews around the world. When I think of where we were 75 years ago, I too rejoice. When I think of where we could have been – and where we may be going – I do not.

Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel, is the author of “Zion’s Dilemmas: How Israel Makes National Security Policy,” “Israeli National Security: A New Strategy for an Era of Change” and the forthcoming “Israel and the Cyber Threat: How the Startup Nation Became a Global Superpower.” Twitter: @chuck_freilich