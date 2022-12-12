Number of Israeli Families Living in Poverty Has Skyrocketed Since COVID-19 Pandemic

The number of Israeli families suffering from financial distress has jumped by 131,000 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, according to a report released by an Israeli nonprofit.

According to the report, there were 830,000 Israeli households living in poverty in 2022, equivalent to 27.7 percent of the country's population. In comparison, there were 699,000 households (24.1 percent) living in poverty before the pandemic began in early 2020. This amounts to a 14.9 percent increase.

The document, published on Monday by the "Latet" ("To give") nonprofit organization, is titled Alternative Poverty Report for the year 2022.

The numbers hit a high during the pandemic, when the number of Israeli families living in poverty reached 38.6 percent in 2020, and 31.6 percent in 2021. About a fifth of the families in Israel are in immediate danger of falling into poverty.

The report estimated financial distress using three variables: Income below half the median per capita income, meaning under the poverty line; a lack of basic living conditions – having to give up on three necessities among medicines, food, paying bills, paying debts, etc.; and financial distress as described in three questionnaires answered by 1,513 participants who were assisted by nonprofits, and whose family income is less than 6,000 shekels (about $1,750) a month per person.

The report said that the percentage of those needing help in addition to, or outside, government assistance, rose from 1.5 percent before the pandemic to 4.3 percent this year. In addition, the percentage of low income takers reached 20.1 percent of all households in 2022, compared to 14 percent before the pandemic.

Open gallery view Sorting fruits and vegetables before donating them. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

The number of families living in nutrition insecurity was 680,475, including 312,825 families living in severe insecurity, stated the report. Furthermore, the number of children living in nutritional insecurity has reached 1,084,251, including some 601,000 who suffer from severe insecurity.

Of those who receive support from nonprofit organizations, 77 percent admitted of a consistent lack of food during 2022. A similar questionnaire conducted among the public, without participants from the Bedouin community, found that 18.1 percent of Israelis couldn't afford an adequate amount of food.

Latet has also studied “energetic poverty” – the inability to guarantee enough energy for the household’s basic needs, including cooking, hot water supply, lighting, heating or cooling and running electrical appliances.

According to the questionnaires, 51.2 percent of those who receive support from nonprofits have had their electricity cut off, or have received a warning they will be cut off. 16.6 percent of those who have an electric meter installed, such that requires advance payment, responded that sometimes they didn't have enough money to pay for it and their electricity was cut off.

The report also stated that 44.2 percent of those helped by the nonprofits said they had been forced to choose between paying for electricity or buying basic items or medicine. 53.3 percent said they couldn't allow running any heating or cooling.

“Poverty is the result of a deliberate policy that erodes wages and allowances. It harms public service and dries out welfare, education, health and public housing,” said Inbal Hermoni, the chairwoman of the Israeli social workers union. “The choice to leave such a large part of the population in poverty even though Israel’s economy is so strong is a cruel choice that cannot be forgiven,” Hermoni added and called on the incoming government to act on the matter and invest resources in social services.