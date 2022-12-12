Yair Netanyahu, Likud chairman and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's son, has requested that the government pay 400,000 shekels in compensation to a former news editor who was defamed by Netanyahu.

In his request submitted to the Tel Aviv district attorney's office, Yair Netanyahu argued that the libel suit stemmed from a civil servant's negligence – that the suit was sent to the Prime Minister's Office, since his father was prime minister at the time. However, none of the staff members passed it on to him and he never showed up for court. Therefore, he said, the state should cover the almost 400,000 shekels ($117,000) awarded to the plaintiff.

The total includes compensation, legal costs, and interest. Former editor of the Walla news site Avi Alkalay won the compensation for his lawsuit against the younger Netanyahu over allegations that he has ties to Wexner Foundation.

Netanyahu was denied permission to appeal the district court's verdict last month, which was itself issued after he appealed the original magistrate's court decision. Neither the case raises any fundamental legal questions that would justify a second appeal, nor does it raise any suspicions of injustice, wrote Justice Noam Sohlberg.

Alkalay won the case automatically in March 2020, since Netanyahu failed to submit a defense within the required three months. As a result, Netanyahu's lawyer declined to pay Alkalay's legal costs when the court registrar requested that he annul the ruling.

Netanyahu then appealed to the district court, arguing that he could not submit a defense without knowing he was being sued. According to him, the suit was signed by someone in the Prime Minister's Office, who never informed him.

He also claimed that Alkalay misled the court when he said he had confirmation that it had been received, since the defendant didn't sign that confirmation. Additionally, the suit had to be delivered to the Prime Minister's Office rather than the official residence, where Yair lived with his parents. This is because employees of the residence cannot sign registered mail.

The prosecution replied that the court concluded that the suit was delivered legally, and the Supreme Court agreed. The statement stated that Netanyahu's lawyer would receive a formal response in the near future.

According to Netanyahu, the request was based on the simple fact that “no one in the Prime Minister’s Office claims he delivered the suit to Yair as required by law, thereby denying him his basic right to defend himself. As a result of this “negligence,” he has been forced to pay hundreds of thousands of shekels.”

According to the prosecutor's office, "Yair Netanyahu's attorney requested that the prosecutor cover the amount of compensation the court awarded his client in the defamation suit." The High Court's decision, which was approved by the Supreme Court, determined that his claim was legally served on him. Applicants' attorneys will receive the state's response within a few days."

On Yair Netanyahu's behalf, it was stated that he "is obligated to pay hundreds of thousands of shekels due to the negligence of the Prime Minister's Office in not handing him the statement of claim. Yair Netanyahu's complaint is based on a simple fact: no one in the Prime Minister's Office claims that he delivered the statement of claim to Yair in hand as required by the law, and therefore he was denied his basic right to defend himself."