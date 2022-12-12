Netanyahu Will Need Extra Extension on Deadline to Form Gov't, Coalition Sources Say

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu will need more time to form a government due to additional demands from his coalition partners, sources close to the negotiations said – despite being granted an extension last week.

President Isaac Herzog already extended the time allotted to Netanyahu to form a government by 10 days on Friday after the Likud leader submitted a request for two additional weeks. With Netanyahu's December 20 deadline fast approaching, those close to the leader say that preparations are already being made to request another extension.

By law, the president is authorized to grant more than one extension, but only up to a period of two weeks in total. It is likely that Herzog will grant Netanyahu the remaining four days allowed, as he does not believe that there is another Knesset member capable of forming a government.

This assessment comes after Sunday's coalition negotiations, in which Netanyahu's prospective government partners met to continue talks on the formation of a unified coalition agreement, which will be signed by all parties.

Likud members have expressed their dismay over the growing number of demands from coalition partners. Sources in the party's negotiating team said that the further the parties progress in the talks, the more the demands increase – and that there is no real possibility of meeting all of them.

On Sunday, the Likud negotiating team held parallel talks with delegations from all the other coalition parties in an attempt to resolve the latest disputes. Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir is demanding the power to veto matters in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, or alternatively, to be appointed the committee's deputy chairman – but Likud vehemently opposes this.

The Religious Zionism Party is demanding the addition of a detailed section to the coalition agreement in which all coalition partners will commit to supporting a number of major laws on legal issues. In contrast, Likud has agreed to add only a general paragraph on the matter.

United Torah Judaism: No one trusts Bibi

The dissonance between the United Torah Judaism Party and Likud remains large, with the main issues still in dispute concerning drafting yeshiva students and increasing funding for boys’ schools. The Haredi party does not expect that they will reach an agreement anytime soon. “Both sides know that they will not go to another election and are convinced that the other side will fold,” a source in UTJ told Haaretz.

The main issue under discussion now is the conscription law, and the solutions Likud is proposing are not acceptable to the Haredi representatives. “The admorim [Hasidic rebbes] are demanding a solution that will legalize the matter once and for all” and will not require dealing with the issue again, the UTJ source said.

The ultra-Orthodox party is calling for a law to grant a draft postponement to yeshiva students who declare that their sole profession is studying Torah until they reach the age at which they will receive a full exemption – and not quotas and target numbers for drafting Haredim. In addition to this, they are demanding the passage of the Supreme Court override law in order to prevent the judiciary from ruling this conscription legislation unconstitutional.

Netanyahu does not want to pass the override clause and is presenting other laws that would enable the implementation of the proposed Draft Law without it. “Netanyahu is trying to reduce public outrage over the override clause as much as possible,” said the source. In an attempt to convince the Haredim to be more flexible regarding the Draft Law, Netanyahu’s corruption trial lawyer, Amit Hadad, joined one of the negotiating sessions last week and presented legal arguments on the matter.

Another major issue still in disagreement is on raising the budgets of Haredi boys’ schools – one of the central election promises of the Haredi parties. Treasury officials said the demand will cost billions of shekels a year and Netanyahu proposed increasing it in two installments – a smaller one in the upcoming state budget and a larger one in the budget for the following year – but UTJ objects to this.

“We are not accepting it because no one trusts Bibi on whether it will really happen,” said the UTJ source, shining a spotlight on one of the most critical problems of the negotiations. According to the source, none of the parties composing the incoming coalition trust Netanyahu’s promises. “In the past, we would close things with a handshake, reach understandings, form a government and put all the goals into the budget. Now everyone is demanding everything properly in writing,” the source continued.

Some of the lawmakers feel that their party leaders have left them without important roles, compared to other parties that have managed to win big in the game of handing out positions. The person who conducted a major share of the initial collation negotiations was Motti Babchik, an aide to UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf – but some of the party’s MKs feel he was representing Netanyahu’s interests and not their own.

MK Uri Maklev of UTJ is demanding a separate unit and budget for the Haredi community in the Transportation Ministry, where he is expected to become deputy transportation minister. At the same time, MK Meir Porush has demanded funding for the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry – which he is expected to head – as well as a budget to run a Haredi youth movement.

“The representatives feel they’re at the party of their lives. They are asking for everything they can. They leave a meeting, and suddenly someone else remembers that he needs funding for something. A real celebration,” said a source in UTJ.

On other matters, such as preserving the status quo on the Sabbath and housing, it seems that there are no substantial disagreements between the two parties. The Haredi demand is for stricter oversight on preserving the status quo concerning Shabbat, and Netanyahu is expected to agree to it. Agreement in principle exists on the housing question for the construction of Haredi neighborhoods, as well as for providing discounted housing.

“The problem is that you sit in a meeting, and Netanyahu agrees, but then he says that his [negotiating] team must go over it with the treasury,” said a source in UTJ with knowledge of the details. “He drags them out for three days, and then he comes back with all sorts of problems. It seems he wants to wait until the last moment, and then they will sign whatever he gives them.

We are in a game in which everyone is convinced that the other side will blink first. Netanyahu comes back and says ‘This section is okay, but another section is very problematic. Don’t ask what they did to me in the treasury. Do you know how that will look? What wars I’ll have over it?’ He tells the Haredi representatives that he is monitoring the discourse on social media, and that what is happening there makes it difficult for him to agree to the demands.”