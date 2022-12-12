Mossad Unveils Final Message Sent by Israeli Spy Before Capture in Syria

Mossad director David Barnea unveiled on Monday the last telegram that the renowned spy Eli Cohen sent to his operatives in Israel before he was captured by the Syrian authorities.

In his final message, dated to January 19, 1965, the supposed date of his capture, Cohen reported on a meeting held at the Syrian General Staff the night before with the participation of the President of Syria, Amin al-Hafiz.

Open gallery view Mossad head David Barnea in June. Credit: איתי בית-און / לעמ

"Meeting yesterday evening at 5 P.M. with Amin al-Hafiz and senior officers," the handwritten memo read.

Barnea, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the Eli Cohen National Museum in Herzliya, said that Cohen "wasn't captured because of the amount of broadcasts he had to do nor because of any pressure exerted on him to operate with urgency," but because the Syrians picked up his broadcasts to Israel.

"The reason for Cohen's capture has always been subject to much controversy. Did he broadcast too often? Did he act according to instructions? Was he required to broadcast more intensively than necessary? These questions are at the heart of the debate," said Barnea and added that after an in-depth research, the circumstances of Cohen's capture are now a fact.

In his address, Barnea stated that "the Mossad worked and will continue to work to gain new intelligence and details about the period in which Cohen operated in Syria, and will continue to work to retrieve his remains for burial in Israel."

Open gallery view אלי כהן Credit: לעמ

This is the second time in recent years that the Mossad has revealed an item related to Cohen. In 2018, the organization announced that Cohen's watch was retrieved in a special operation in an enemy state. In an interview after the announcement, Cohen's widow and daughter said that the Mossad purchased the watch online from a person from an enemy state.

"An enemy state held on to the watch after Cohen's execution on May 18, 1965. When it was returned to Israel, our research determined unequivocally that it indeed belong to Cohen," the Mossad statement said.

Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad at the time, added that "we were able to locate and retrieve Cohen's watch that he wore in Syria until the day of his capture. This watch was part of Eli's operational persona and of his false Arab identity."

Eliyahu (Eli) ben Shaul Cohen was born in Alexandria, Egypt in December 1924 and immigrated to Israel in 1957. In 1960, he was recruited to the military intelligence unit and later sent to Syria on behalf of the Mossad under the false identity of a businessman from Argentina.

Open gallery view The trial of Eli Cohen (left), Damascus, 1965. Credit: AFP

"During the years, Cohen sent over a hundred telegrams to his operators, which contained vital information for Israel's security. The information included sensitive political and military materials, inputs on party relations, strategic plans, details of transactions, information about Syrian cooperation with the Soviet regime and details of deployment of the Syrian army and of military forces in the Golan Heights in particular," the Yizkor memorial website says.

On January 24, 1965, using newly received Soviet tracking equipment, Syrian secret police tracked Cohen down in the act of sending a radio message. Cohen was interrogated under torture and finally tried behind closed doors before a military tribunal, which sentenced him to death. He was hanged on May 18 in the center of Marjeh Square in Damascus. Cohen was buried in Damascus, and was left by his wife Nadia and their three children in Israel.