Man Murdered in Shooting in Israeli Arab Town

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital

Police vehicle, Illustrative.
Police vehicle, Illustrative.Credit: Fadi Amun
A resident of the Arab-Israeli town of Kafr Qasem was murdered in a shooting there on Monday, Israeli police said.

According to medical sources, the man, 41, was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva in serious condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has served time in prison for security offenses, and was released in 2020.

The police are investigating the event as a murder, and have begun searching for the perpetrators.

According to a count by Haaretz, 98 people have been murdered in instances of Arab community violence since the beginning of this year, including 13 women.

This is a developing story.

