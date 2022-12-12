Israel's Top Court Rules No Recognition of Parental Status in Non-genetic Surrogacy

Israel's Supreme Court ruled last week that parental status would not be recognized for parents of offspring through surrogacy without genetic or biological ties between the parents and the baby.

In the case at hand, a single mother petitioned the court to recognize the children born to her via surrogacy from a donated egg and sperm as her own children. The woman signed an agreement with the donors that the sperm, the eggs and any fetus resulting from them would belong to her, and she also received a declarative judgment in family court in the United States that she is the sole parent of the children.

Israel's High Court informed the woman that she could apply to adopt the children, citing the unusual nature of the case, but that in the future the court would not allow a person to claim parental status under such circumstances.

The court also called for legislation to be passed on the matter. “The reality in and of itself, complex and unique, of a case, no matter how concrete, cannot be justification for the creation of a system of rules that go against the law, Justice David Mintz wrote in the ruling.

“Recognition of parental status absent a genetic or biological connection between the intended parents and the newborn, with all of the many heavy and far-reaching meanings, is not a matter for private agreements between parties,” Mintz wrote. He added that under Israeli law, parental status is not determined by contract. Justices Mintz, Noam Sohlberg and Anat Baron ruled that in such cases, “concern over child trafficking and trafficking in fetuses and offspring is serious and real.”

The woman first turned to family court in Israel, which ruled that the state should recognize her as the mother by granting a “declarative adoption order” – recognition of adoption through a court verdict. This method foregoes the usual first phase of the adoption procedure – recognition of a child’s eligibility for adoption – that is, that no one else claims to be his or her parent – because the sperm donor is anonymous and no relationship exists with them, and according to the law in Israel the connection between her and the egg has been severed.

Moreover, the court verdict in the state of Oregon in the U.S. was in the woman’s favor. “Courts are constantly being asked to grant creative solutions to creative cases that come before us,” the ruling states.

The state appealed the family court’s ruling – that parenthood could be established by court verdict – to the district court, insisting that the Adoption Law be applied. And the district court ruled that the woman should first have the children declared eligible for adoption. The court ruled that there was no reason to forego the eligibility phase, which was an essential part of the law, but recognized that the case differed from the usual situation because there were no biological parents involved.

The state then appealed the district court’s ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing that the adoption procedure had to involve the egg and the sperm donor as well as the surrogate, whose agreement to carry the baby cannot be seen as consent to give the baby up for adoption. The woman also petitioned the Supreme Court to set aside the ruling of the family court, and to grant her a declarative adoption.

Justice Mintz stated that determining parental status not based on a biological or genetic relationship required legislation, and the court should not have to rule individually on cases where the Adoption Law does not apply.

The decision, Mintz wrote “is not simple from a legal perspective, however, if a declarative adoption cannot be applied, if no declarative adoption order is present and if there are no instructions in the Adoption Law to properly respond to cases like this, a legal solution in similar cases does not exist. The justices left the district court ruling in place, allowing the woman to begin a process at the end of which the state will recognize her as the parent of her children, now age 5. However, it closed the door after her to approval in similar cases in the future.

“The petitioner's desire to produce offspring is natural and obvious. Her desire for motherhood is understandable and arouses sympathy,” Justice Sohlberg wrote. “However, as my colleague noted, it is not the place of the court to redraw the boundaries of the law in such a sensitive issue as determining new parental status, especially when the legislature has, consciously, left the request of the petitioner – recognition of contractual parental status – outside the boundaries determined by the law,” Sohlberg added.

Shmuel Moran, the lawyer representing the woman, said: “This ruling locks the door and leaves outside – until the legislature finds time – an entire group of people who have a physical handicap to bringing children into the world. This is the place where judicial review of some sort is required, when the legislature for such a long time has not made a statement and not solved the issue, and where the Supreme Court warned years ago of discrimination against women who cannot give birth and do not have a partner.

"A solution must be found because the right to parenthood is a basic right. When technology is so developed, the law must catch up,” he said.