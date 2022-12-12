Nine months after her appointment as attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara will be facing some tough decisions in the coming weeks. Some of these will put her in direct conflict with the government now taking shape.

In her earlier days in office, the attorney general kept a low profile, but Justice Ministry officials tell Haaretz that members of the incoming government are dragging her into an inevitable clash, due to steps which they are bent on taking that are “bad for democracy.”

The most imminent clash revolves around incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to appoint Shas chairman Arye Dery as a senior minister, even though Dery was convicted earlier this year of criminal wrongdoing, his second conviction.

The attorney general’s examination of this appointment, presumably to be followed by a hearing at the High Court of Justice, will have two phases: first, the government’s expected amendment to the Basic Law: Government will be considered. This change is aimed at legitimizing Dery’s appointment. The second phase will examine the so-called “reasonableness” of this appointment.

The law in its present form does not permit a convicted lawmaker to become a cabinet member. The law promoted by Netanyahu will stipulate that only someone who was actually in prison will be precluded from holding office, not someone receiving a suspended sentence, such as the one Dery received.

Jurists speaking to Haaretz said the chances that Baharav-Miara or the High Court will strike down the amendment are low, since the matter involves changes in legislation of Basic Laws. Such intervention would be considered extremely “activist.”

The attorney general and then the High Court will have to determine if, given Dery’s criminal past and conduct, his appointment as a senior minister is “unreasonable.”

They will have to consider that Dery, who was in prison before returning to the government, committed further criminal wrongdoing. His latest conviction for tax evasion is very recent. His attorney told the Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem during the sentencing phase that Dery would leave politics, showing that his contrition was sincere. The current situation belies those words.

Sources familiar with the Justice Ministry’s deliberations told Haaretz that the Baharav-Miara has not yet formulated her final position regarding the “unreasonableness” of the appointment, but she and her deputy for legislative affairs, Dr. Gil Limon, are expected to point to significant difficulties with this appointment.

These sources pointed to the minority opinion of now-retired Supreme Court Justice Neal Hendel, who in 2016 said Dery should be disqualified from becoming interior minister given his criminal past. Hendel ruled that such an appointment was unreasonable, justifying its annulment.

The other two justices on the panel, Yoram Danziger and Salim Joubran, rejected the petition filed by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, and allowed the appointment to proceed.

The sources speaking with Haaretz said that after Dery’s second conviction, the unreasonable nature of his cabinet appointment was clearly even stronger. They noted, however, that the High Court is wary of friction with the government more than it used to be, and that even if this is a problematic appointment, it doesn’t constitute a regime change, as would the possible passage of an override clause annulling court rulings with a 61-vote Knesset majority.

On Tuesday, Baharav-Miara’s deputies are expected to appear before Knesset committees to express their reservations regarding laws the new government is planning to promote. The deputy attorney general for public-constitutional law, Avital Sompolinsky, will present reservations about the law allowing Dery to serve in the cabinet, while Limon will present objections to the proposal to place the Israel Police under the purview of the likely national defense minister, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Baharav-Miara is expected to oppose Otzma Yehudit’s proposal to change the law to this effect. Ben-Gvir said Monday that he understands why future coalition members want to fire Baharav-Miara. The intention to curtail her authority is not new. This is expected to take place by first splitting the attorney general’s role, as tried earlier by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who sought to take away her authority in criminal matters.

Sources familiar with her work said Baharav-Miara is not opposed in principle to dividing the office’s role between adviser to the government and general prosecutor. They add that her view depends on the manner that such a division of roles is carried out. She will oppose it if it’s clear that it’s being done for ulterior motives, meant to move her away from a position of influence while appointing someone more convenient for the politicians.

Sa’ar said Monday at a conference held by the Israel Democracy Institute that “the real aim of splitting the attorney general’s job is to give the government the chance to appoint an attorney general who would influence ongoing criminal cases.” Sa’ar view of the issue appears similar to that of Baharav-Miara.

She became attorney general after 30 years in the Tel Aviv state prosecutor’s office, as well as six years in the private sector, working as an adviser in the law offices of David Tadmor, formerly a director of the Competition Authority.

Criticism of her appointment focused on her inexperience in criminal law, a vital part of the role of head of the state prosecution, who is charged with fighting public corruption. Sources familiar with her work say she has managed well with criminal law issues thanks to her deputies and the state prosecutor. However, she is now facing daunting challenges.