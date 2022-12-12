Israeli Soldiers Given Damaged Monkeypox Vaccines

The Israel Defense Forces vaccinated soldiers against monkeypox with vaccines that hadn’t been properly stored and should have been barred from use, according to an internal investigation by the army medical corps completed two weeks ago.

The vaccines had been out of the freezer where they were stored for longer than the maximum time permitted, rendering them invalid under manufacturer standards approved by the Israeli Health Ministry.

At least 11 soldiers had been vaccinated with the faulty vaccines. When called in for an interview and examination, they reported they had not experienced any unusual symptoms beyond the side effects that usually occur after vaccination.

To date, more than 100,000 soldiers have been vaccinated against monkeypox.

The IDF put in an order for the monkeypox vaccine after the first reports emerged that the viral disease had reached Israel. After the first case in the army was confirmed last June, the IDF invited interested conscripts and career soldiers over its website to get vaccinated.

Using Health Ministry criteria for prioritizing the administering, the IDF also contacted servicemen from the gay community directly via text messages through their personal doctors to recommend vaccination.

The army is now conducting an internal investigation into how the mistake occurred. “It shouldn’t have happened,” said a senior IDF official.

An initial examination by the army showed that there was a discrepancy between the dates on the boxes used to store the vaccine and the date appearing on the vaccine vials themselves.

The army said that immediately after the problem was discovered two weeks ago, it was reported to the chief medical officer and the Health Ministry. However, medical officials who spoke with Haaretz claimed that the ministry, which is now leading the investigation, wasn’t aware of any issues regarding the dates.

After consultations with Health Ministry professionals and the IDF Medical Corps, the Commander of the Medical Services Center phone called everyone who had been given the faulty vaccines. The army said no one had been harmed and that the 11 soldiers suffered no different side effects than the usual ones following vaccination.

To check whether the vaccine was absorbed properly by the soldiers, the IDF also asked hospitals and the Israel Institute for Biological Research to take their blood samples. But they said it was impossible to do a test like that and that there was no way of knowing whether the soldiers were successfully inoculated despite taking faulty vaccines.

Open gallery view A man receives a monkeypox vaccination at the Northwell Health Immediate Care Center at Fire Island-Cherry Grove, in New York in July. Credit: Eduardo Muno/ REUTERS

The IDF spokesman said: “An internal check conducted by the central district medical corps found that the ampules used to vaccinate IDF service people against the monkeypox were refrigerated rather than frozen for a longer time than allowed. This error was due to the fact that the vaccine vials and packaging were dated differently.

“We want to emphasize that the vaccines, which were supplied by the Health Ministry in line with policies it established, were still valid for use and that they were refrigerated and kept under proper conditions, and that the soldiers were not harmed,” the army said.

It added that “the incident was immediately reported as required to the Health Ministry and all the other relevant parties in order to try to prevent similar incidents at other clinics. The medical corps will investigate the affair in depth with the goal of preventing such incidents from recurring in the future.”