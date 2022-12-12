Israel and Palestine Are Not in the World Cup, So Why Is Everybody Talking About Them?

Morocco's national team has become the biggest story of the 2022 World Cup, after it made history as the first Arab team to ever reach the semi-final stage. The huge achievement was accompanied by a strong political message, as players celebrated on the field with Palestinian flags, leading Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to declare that the North African country’s win represented “victory for the Palestinians and all of the Arabs.”

At the same time, media outlets around the world – including The New York Times – devoted stories to the reception Israeli fans and journalists received in Qatar. Between the Palestinian flags and the Israel-focused reporting, two nations that are not actually playing in this World Cup have generated global headlines since the start of the tournament. Why is that happening?

The first reason may be that this year’s championship was the first World Cup held in an Arab country and, as one Guardian journalist explained on TikTok, it has provided a friendly venue for protest by Arab citizens, who are supportive of the Palestinian cause, even if some of their governments have recently adopted a more pro-Israeli foreign policy.

Open gallery view Supporters of Tunisia hold a flag reading "Free Palestine" during the World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and Australia in Al Wakrah, Qatar in November. Credit: Petr David Josek/AP

This July, a poll conducted on behalf of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy cited what it called “a growing lack of public support for the Abraham Accords in the Gulf.” The poll highlighted that support for normalization deals with Israel has become “a minority view” in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates — even as the “data also indicates a countercurrent of openness to allowing business and social ties with Israelis in some parts of the Gulf.”

The presence of Israelis in Qatar, which does not recognize Israel but often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, may also be a factor. Despite Qatar’s history of hostility to Israel, direct flights between the two countries started to operate last week for the duration of the championship. Qatari officials have insisted the temporary opening to Israelis was purely to comply with FIFA hosting requirements.

Open gallery view A man holds a cake decorated as a boarding pass, marking the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, at Ben Gurion International Airport in November. Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS

Israeli social media has been filled with videos showing Israeli TV reporters receiving hostile receptions from Arab soccer fans in Qatar. Kan’s Chief International Correspondent Moav Vardi told CNN that he was surprised by the degree of hostility to which he was subjected, noting that some fans had launched “violent verbal assaults” against Israeli reporters.

Qatar may also have encouraged the expression of pro-Palestinian sentiments in order to deflect attention from human rights issues such as its treatment of foreign workers and the LGBT community. While protests against their treatment have been suppressed during the World Cup, pro-Palestinian acts of protest have been accepted by the local authorities.

Open gallery view Israeli Arabs watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Morocco and Portugal, in Jaffa on December 10. Credit: AHMAD GHARABLI - AFP

Qatari players have worn pro-Palestinian arm-bands before matches, and the Palestinian flag was waved by fans during multiple games since the start of the tournament. Omar Barakat, a soccer coach for the Palestinian national team who was in Doha for the World Cup, told Reuters that he had carried his flag into matches without being stopped. "It is a political statement and we're proud of it," he said.

For Qatar, allowing shows of support for the Palestinians may be part of a "hedging strategy", said Mehran Kamrava, a professor of government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Reuters. Qatar was "allowing the population to vent their anger and demonstrate their support symbolically for Palestine, while at the same time the government is laying the groundwork for improving relations if not fully normalizing them,” he added.