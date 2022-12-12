IDF Soldiers Behind Twitter Accounts Harassing Journalists, Left-wing Activists

Two Twitter accounts that are registered under fake names and were used to harass left-wing activists and Israeli journalists since November appear to be run by Israeli soldiers deployed in the West Bank.

The accounts, "Rovai Barovait (Rifleman in the Rifle Company) and "Hapantera Barovait" (The Panther in the Rifle Company), are specifically used to harass Israeli activists who help protect Palestinians against settlers in the Southern Hebron Hills, as well as Israeli settlers who cover the area in the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson said that "the identity of the soldier running the account is not known," adding that the military protocols were clarified following the finding.

A report by the Fake Reporter organization and an investigation by Haaretz found strong circumstantial evidence linking an IDF force operating in the Southern Hebron Hills to the two accounts.

Daily, for the past 18 years, the army escorts children from the Palestinian village of Tuba to the regional school in al-Tuwani because of the large number of attacks by settlers from the Havat Ma’on outpost that is on their route to school. The fake accounts have harassed the activists who accompanied the Palestinian schoolchildren before being barred entry to an area accessed by soldiers.

One of the fake accounts, “Rovai Barovait”, posted a video on November 14 that was taken in an area closed off to the Israeli activists showing Palestinian girls walking on a dirt path with the photographer walking behind them. The children were photographed without their parents’ permission.

“Rovai Barovait” posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “Good morning and hello from the sweet children,” referring to the children who the soldiers were accompanying to prevent friction with the outpost's residents. “Hapantera Barovait” responded to the video saying that soon “we will be able to let them walk by themselves without guarding them from the anarchists who are looking for action.”

Haaretz examined the videos the Israeli activists filmed of the same incident, which show that after the soldiers prevented the activists from moving forward with the group of children, the only people who walked with them were the soldiers – making them the only ones who could have made the video.

The owners of the fake accounts tagged the Twitter accounts of the left-wing activists accompanying the children, saying that the Palestinian children can "manage without you," and "your struggle is pointless."

The two fake accounts follow each other on Twitter and also the accounts of the left-wing activists who help Palestinians in the area. One of the fake accounts follows three real Twitter accounts belonging to soldiers who serve in the Southern Hebron Hills – and they follow it in return. The two fake accounts respond to one another almost exclusively, and the accounts of the real soldiers echo the tweets of the fake accounts, and respond to the left-wing activists harassed by the fake accounts.

“Rovai Barovait” links himself to an IDF force that operated in the area in a number of tweets such as in a response to the left-wing Mistaclim group, saying, “You are criminals who violate orders and because of that you are detained, have a good morning and we’ll see each other in an hour.”

About a week later, in response to a tweet from activist Itai Feitelson, he asks, “Itai, do you like the [military] company that replaced us?”

Other harassments to left-wing activists include a post by a Breaking the Silence manager tweeting that soldiers arrested him while he was escorting Palestinian children. The fake account responded saying, “truthfully, between us, didn’t you have fun today?”

In response to a tweet from another activist on her way to questioning at the Hebron police station after being detained, the operator of the fake account asked her, “How was it, sweetheart?” And in response to a tweet from a journalist on the Srugim website, “Rovai Barovait” said: “I’m busy with anarchists near al-Tuwani.”

Two reserve soldiers who shared pictures on social media during operational duty on those same dates and in the same region linked themselves to the events. When one of the left-wing activists tweeted that a fake Twitter account had been opened to harass them, the reserve soldier responded from his real account, “Are you worried we’ll leave you? I actually felt we have connected very well on digital.” An officer, who it seems is the commander of a force in the region, liked three tweets from the fake “Rovai Barovait” from his own account.

Additionally, the same commander tweeted from his real Twitter account a link for trading in digital coins with a unique bonus code. Simultaneously, “Rovai Barovait” tweeted the same link, with exactly the same wording, and with the same special bonus code for the crypto.

When independent journalist Israel Frey tweeted saying, “injustices of the occupation,” “Rovai Barovait” responded to him and called him an “ugly little Jew.” He even admitted that he took a picture of Frey from the scene of the confrontations in order to use it as his profile picture.

In response to a tweet from journalist Shira Makin as to the possibility that the Shin Bet branch of the security service that deals with Jewish extremism should start monitoring left-wing activists, the fake Twitter account responded with “Finally.”

The operator of the fake account even made fun of the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and responded in a homophobic manner to a tweet from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The IDF Spokesperson released a statement saying, “The identity of the soldier who runs the account is not known. The soldier expressed himself in violation of regulations and in a manner that does not meet the values of the IDF. The regulations have been refined for those serving in the region.”