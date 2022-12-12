Haaretz - back to home page
Former Israeli President Rivlin Slams Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms as 'Vindictive'

Speaking at a democracy conference, Rivlin criticized the right-wing coalition's rhetoric, warning that overstepping would bring about 'an opposition movement'

Former President Reuven Rivlin, last year in Jerusalem.
Former President Reuven Rivlin, last year in Jerusalem.Credit: GPO
Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Monday that the incoming government's proposals to overhaul the justice system "smell of vindictiveness and settling of scores."

Speaking at an Israel Democracy Institute conference, Rivlin said that the slated legislation is more about "overriding than balancing," and warned that overstepping would bring about "an opposition movement."

The emerging government led by Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is plotting to divvy up the office of the Attorney General, significantly reducing its powers, as well as alter the process of appointing of judges.

Granting the executive branch unprecedented power, the Netanyahu-led coalition will also introduce a so-called "override clause," which would allow the Knesset to overturn a Supreme Court ruling with a simple majority – 61 out of the Knesset's 120 seats.

Rivlin, in particular, criticized the right-wing coalition's rhetoric, which he says "clearly crosses the line between objective and respectful criticism of the court into denial of its very legitimacy."

"Changes to the constitutional and democratic structure should be done wisely, not hastily and not to please political officials who do not represent the majority of the country," Rivlin added.

"Governance is not all-encompassing, concentrating all the power into the political system in the name of the supreme principle of governance is a very dangerous thing," Rivlin claimed, adding that "challenges of governance have accompanied the actions of Israel's governments since the day the country was established."

