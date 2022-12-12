Driver in Be'er Sheva Ramming Attack Charged With Terrorism Offenses

A resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat was officially indicted on Monday for intentionally running over an 18-year-old student at the Air Force Academy in southern Israel.

The indictment accuses Amir Alkarinawi, 39, of terrorism, attempted murder, and serious injury under aggravated circumstances. The young man from the Air Force Technical College, who was wearing his army uniform at the time of the stampede, was moderately injured in the November 24 attack in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva. The hit-and-run was recorded by home security cameras.

The Southern District Attorney's Office filed an indictment with Be'er Sheva District Court two days before the attack, charging Alkarinawi with confronting the driver of another car after his truck blocked access to the parking lot. According to the indictment, the driver of the other vehicle told Alkarinawi, "Scumbag Arabs, you deserve a bullet in the head." After the confrontation continued, the driver called the police, who arrested both.

In court on Monday, Alkarinawi commented on the charges, saying: "I'm not a terrorist. I'm a citizen of this country. I respect the law and respect every person. I'm a right-wing supporter and always voted for Bibi… I hope the truth will come out, and it will be proven that I'm not a terrorist."

According to the indictment, Alkarinawi was angry at the police for the way they handled the incident, and uploaded a video to Tiktok, in which he addressed the Bedouin residents. "You have to be ready at any moment, for any threat. Everyone has to protect themselves. We are here in a racist country," Alkarinawi said in the video, as described in the indictment.

"No one will just wait for the police if they receive threats like the ones I received. Those who respect us will be respected, while those who do not respect us will suffer. It's not a threat; we are ready to sacrifice our lives for our honor." The following day, Alkarinawi posted a video similar to TikTok in which he said: "When the time comes, I will take my due, and everyone will see the video, which will reach the Shin Bet and the government."

During this time, Alkarinawi decided to carry out "a ramming attack against an Israeli Jew out of a nationalist motive and to incite fear or panic in the public," the indictment states. "On November 24, he left his home for Be'er Sheva to carry out the attack. Once Alkarinawi noticed the presence of M., he severed his vehicle sharply, increased his speed, and drove up on the sidewalk with his vehicle until he struck M. with significant force."

"Alkarinawi continued driving while M. was lying on the road wounded and bleeding. As M. tried to stand up, he fell back onto the road about 200 meters later due to the injury he sustained. Alkarinawi got out of his car, laid down on the road, and waited for police and rescue teams to arrive at the scene," it continues.

Shin Bet and the Negev Region Central Unit (PFA Division) of the police conducted the investigation. After filing the indictment, the prosecution requested that Alkarinawi be detained until the legal proceedings against him were concluded.

The family of Alkarinawi claims that the man suffers from mental problems and that his actions cannot be attributed to a nationalist motive. An eyewitness to the scene claimed that Alkarinawi got out of his car while convulsing. Although other acquaintances confirmed that he had epilepsy, medical teams said that when they arrived at the scene, he wasn't having a seizure.