Ben-Gvir Demands End to anti-Jewish ‘Apartheid’ on Temple Mount

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir complained about discrimination against Jews on the Temple Mount on Monday, decrying what he described as Israel’s “apartheid” regime at the Jerusalem holy site.

Addressing reporters at his party’s weekly faction meeting in the Knesset, the incoming National Security Minister stated that coalition negotiations had kept him too busy to visit the mount recently but indicated that a trip is in the works.

“I will go up to the Temple Mount. I will fight against racism, that a Jew cannot take a drink of water on the Temple Mount because he is impure,” he said. “This is racism, this is apartheid.”

Jewish worship at the site has long been a contentious issue, and conflict over the site has repeatedly sparked violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians – but a growing number of Israeli Jews now appear to support allowing it.

Since 2019, the Israeli police have grown increasingly tolerant of Jewish prayer, which, while technically legal, has long been barred due to law enforcement officials’ concern that allowing such religious expression could lead to violence at the site that is also holy to Muslims.

Asked what changes Ben-Gvir could implement, spokesman Yishai Fleisher told Haaretz shortly after the election that while the politician believes that “there should be an end to racist laws on the Temple Mount,” it is premature to discuss specific policy initiatives.

"I don’t have all those answers ready and I think you have to accept the fact that right now is a different stage, a stage of negotiations,” he said, explaining that “we are looking for non-racist laws and that means basically freedom of worship. That means bowing down. That means praying. That means normal freedom of worship.”

Despite Ben-Gvir’s pending appointment as National Security Minister in the next government, Temple Mount activists have said that they see little prospect for change on the mount despite his supportive rhetoric on the issue.

Their pessimism seemed to be borne out when prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu recently rebuffed a request to discuss changing the status quo during coalition talks.

According to the status quo, agreed upon by the Israeli government and Muslim religious authorities following the Six Day War, Jews are permitted to pray at the Western Wall and Muslims at the mosques atop the Temple Mount, including Al-Aqsa mosque. The compound is open for visits by non-Muslims, but not prayer.

The demand was made about three weeks ago by Ben-Gvir representative Chanamel Dorfman during preliminary negotiations with Netanyahu's Likud party on forming a new government. He reportedly asked Netanyahu to discuss Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, arguing that this would not be a change to the status quo but instead “reshape the status quo,” and that full equality must be allowed concerning the right to prayer at the site.

While the holiness of the site is undisputed by orthodox Jews, the propriety of visiting very much is, with the issue of how to approach the sanctity of the site a matter of fierce debate between ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist Jews.

Many rabbis and almost all ultra-Orthodox ones, prohibit their followers from ascending the Mount due to concerns over ritual purity. However, a growing number of modern Orthodox rabbis encourage pilgrimages so long as visitors go with a guide who know which parts of the site are permitted.

According to a recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank, half of Jewish Israelis support Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount while 40 percent oppose it, making any significant change to the status quo unlikely.

Michael Hauser Tov contributed to this report.