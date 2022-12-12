Haaretz - back to home page
16-year-old Palestinian Girl Killed by Israeli Army Gunfire in Jenin

Clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians reportedly erupted in the West Bank city of Jenin as police and IDF forces were conducting arrests

Jack Khoury
IDF soldiers in Jenin, in 2020.
Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed Sunday night by Israeli army gunfire in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinians Health ministry reports.

The girl, identified as Jana Majdi Assam Zcharna, was reportedly struck in the head.

Earlier in the night, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported two Palestinians were wounded by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin. The two were hospitalized in moderate and light condition.

Israeli police said Sunday evening that Border Police and IDF had arrested three wanted Palestinians in Jenin. During the operation, shots were fired and explosive devices were thrown towards the Israeli forces, who returned fire, the police say.

On Thrusday, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli military gunfire fire in Jenin, the Health Ministry in Ramallah reported. The Israeli military said its were conducting an operation to arrest 15 wanted men in Jenin when armed Palestinians began to fire at them.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

