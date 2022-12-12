Opinion |
Radical, Coercive, Violent: Israel’s New Coalition Is Unlike Anything You've Seen Before
Israel is entering one of the most perilous periods in its history, comparable only to the Yom Kippur War and Rabin’s assassination. Forget about hawks vs. doves: From relations with the U.S. to rampaging settlers, from a crisis in the IDF to Hezbollah, Netanyahu has put us in uncharted waters
Predictions, as the saying goes, are difficult to make – especially about the future. Unfortunately, we do not have the luxury of waiting to see how things develop under the new government. Israel is entering one of the most perilous periods in its history. The threats today no longer stem just from our enemies, but from within. Democracies, even extraordinarily vibrant ones, have tipping points.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
Paid by Sealartec