Why Does Israel Sell India So Many Weapons?

Late last month India marked the 14th anniversary of the terror attacks in Mumbai. November 26 for Indians is like September 11 for Americans. All Indians know where they were that Wednesday evening.

The terrorists targeted a number of the city’s symbols including the luxury Taj Mahal Palace and Trident hotels, a train station that's a UNESCO Heritage Site and a Chabad House, where armed men took hostages. In the two-day attack 207 people were killed, 178 of them Indians. The others included Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka, the directors of the Chabad House. Hundreds more were wounded.

If Don Mclean sang about “the day the music died,” November 26, 2008, marks the end of the era of Indian naivete. Anyone staring at the television that evening couldn't help but snigger at the sight of Indian police patrolling the streets with batons.

Amid this flagrant unpreparedness, the government faced hard questions. Where were the defense budgets going? Why didn’t the police have guns?

Open gallery view An Indian soldier outside the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai after the terror attacks of November 2008. Credit: AP

Another obvious failing was that the Indian security forces had never been schooled in combating terrorism. It took nearly 72 hours to put down the cells sent by the Pakistani terror group Lashkar e-Taiba, which was affiliated with Al-Qaida.

A week after the attack, defense contractors were flocking to India, among them Israelis. Soon enough, metal detectors and X-ray machines for bags were installed in all government and public buildings.

India’s belated awakening also entailed a rapid re-equipping of the police and the other security forces. India looked warily at its northwest neighbor Pakistan and from 2008 to 2018 doubled its defense budget to $66 billion, much of it to pay for imports.

Of course, the main beneficiaries are defense contractors around the world. Israel has become the top exporter of arms to India after Russia. Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have sizable delegations in India, while a plethora of private companies have opened branches there.

The last report by the Defense Ministry's International Defense Cooperation Directorate shows that 34 percent of Israel’s defense exports last year went to the Asia-Pacific region; presumably most of that was to India. All told, annual Israeli defense exports to India are estimated at $1.5 billion to $2 billion, a sum separate from the figures on civilian trade.

Open gallery view Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow last month. Credit: Maxim Shipenkov/AP

According to the Indian government, annual trade with Israel is estimated at about $7 billion. Total defense exports to India are expected to amount to $130 billion over the next five years.

The security relationship between Israel and India also includes joint military exercises and intelligence cooperation. In February 2019, after 40 Indian soldiers were killed by a Pakistani terror group in Kashmir, India launched an airstrike on terror bases in Pakistan.

The attack reminded many Indian journalists of Israeli airstrikes in Syria: overnight sorties accompanied by drones gathering intelligence. Some reporters even noted that the rockets were made by Rafael. What especially drew my attention was the Indian army's use of the term “surgical strike” as if it were an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created an opportunity for Israel to further strengthen its security cooperation with India. Burdened by its war on its western neighbor, Moscow is having a hard time filling India’s orders of military equipment.

The invasion has also stoked the powers' courtship of India, which maintains that it's not aligned with any side. In defense exports to India, Israel is competing with the United States, France and Russia.

Meanwhile, the strengthening of the U.S.-India relationship against China will also increase security cooperation between Israel and India. Benjamin Netanyahu’s very good relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to contribute to this. When he takes over as prime minister, Netanyahu will probably make India one of his first official visits.

Anat Bernstein-Reich is a lawyer who has been doing business in India for 20 years. She is CEO and co-founder of BDO Israel-India Investment Banking and Consulting, and founding partner of Agribator, the center for Israeli agricultural technologies in India. She also heads the Israel-India, Nepal and Sri Lanka chambers of commerce. She believes that some day the shekel will be linked to the rupee.