UN Envoy to Probe Harm to Kids in Clashes Between Israeli Army, Palestinians

On top of investigating Israeli conduct, the UN representative will look into Palestinian child recruitment in her first visit to the region on Sunday

Jonathan Lis
Jonathan Lis
Palestinian children throwing stones at the seperation barrier in the West Bank village of Bil'in, in 2020.
Palestinian children throwing stones at the seperation barrier in the West Bank village of Bil'in, in 2020.Credit: Nasser Nasser / AP
The United Nations representative for dealing with children in conflict zones is slated to arrive on Sunday for her first visit to Israel and the West Bank to examine evidence of harm against children in clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians during the past year.

Virginia Gamba, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Children and Armed Conflict, will forward her findings to the UN.

Sources familiar with the details of the visit estimate that she is expected to look at several incidents that led to the injury of innocents, alongside cases in which Palestinian organizations recruited children for various tasks. During the visit, she is expected to meet with representatives from the IDF and the Foreign Ministry, as well as other institutions.

Unlike other UN envoys who receive a cold shoulder from Israel, Gamba is in consistent contact with political and military officials, and about two years ago she even participated with them in a virtual meeting that dealt with the issue.

Last year, the UN sharply criticized Israel following the killing and injury of uninvolved children during Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. On its part, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that it is "conducting dialogue on the matter with the UN Secretary-General Office."

