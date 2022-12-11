Documents relating to last year's Lag Ba'omer holiday disaster on Mount Meron, which killed 45 people, were shredded by an employee in the bureau of the religious affairs minister at the time. The ministry's legal adviser asked State Prosecutor Amit Aisman to open a criminal investigation into the incident, but he declined to do so.

The state commission of inquiry investigating the Mount Meron incident, asked the ministry to gather evidence related to the accident. In response, ministry legal adviser Galia Klein, emailed the commission saying that material from Yaakov Avitan's tenure as minister, which ended in June of last year when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government left office, were shredded "with the transfer of power," and was not provided to the State Archives.

Klein said that she spoke to an employee from Avitan's bureau who witnessed the shredding of documents and was "stunned" by what she was told. Klein implored the state commission of inquiry to clarify the situation "as quickly as possible." According to written information obtained by Haaretz, Klein claimed that there was a "political connection" between Avitan and the clerk who allegedly destroyed the documents.

Retired Judge Dvora Berliner, who chaired the commission of inquiry, instructed Klein to contact Attorney General Gali Baharav-Meira "due to the suspicions of criminal [conduct] at the Religious Affairs Ministry." A month later, the commission approached the attorney general and state prosecutor directly.

In May, Aisman replied that he would not be opening a criminal investigation because "there was no evidentiary basis justifying a police examination." As far as is known, the attorney general's office has not issued its stance on the matter.

In August, the commission sent warning letters to a number of witnesses who appeared before it informing them they could be negatively impacted by the commission's findings and would be given an opportunity to respond. Among those who received the letters were Avitan and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Now that a new coalition government headed by Netanyahu is in the process of being formed, Avitan's name has come up as a candidate to return to the helm of the Religious Affairs Ministry, but it appears unlikely that he will be appointed.

In its response for this article, the Justice Ministry said: "After consideration of the matter, back in April, it was decided that there was no evidentiary foundation justifying the opening of an investigation. The decision was conveyed to the state commission of inquiry …."

Avitan declined to provide comment.