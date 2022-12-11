On the verge of signing a hard-fought coalition agreement, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has encountered more pushback from Religious Zionism, who demanded more detail on proposed judicial reform in talks over the weekend.

After Likud officials signed off on a plethora of appointments for lawmakers in its future coalition partners, the parties have turned their attention to drafting the overall platform for the new government, that will be binding upon all parties.

The negotiating team for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud wants a vague formulation that omits mention of any specific amendments or new laws, even though the parties have agreed to advance a number of laws, starting with one permitting legislative override of High Court of Justice rulings. Likud officials say Netanyahu wants to keep things vague in order to avoid public criticism of his intentions.

Religious Zionism’s negotiating team is adamant that Likud fill in some of the blanks. Political sources who spoke with Haaretz on condition of anonymity say they believe party leader Bezalel Smotrich doesn’t trust Netanyahu to stick to the agreed-upon guidelines for the legislative changes, and for that reason is insisting on getting everything in writing.

Open gallery view Bezalel Smotrich at coalition negotiations last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

The general assumption is that a compromise will eventually be struck, with a formulation that mentions the Basic Law on the Judiciary and legislative override. Currently, the draft discussed by the parties contains the legislative override clause, but without specifying the number of MKs needed to override a court ruling in a Knesset vote.

The coalition wants to enact the override clause that would require a simple majority of 61 MKs, but as of now it doesn’t appear in the draft. The Likud negotiation teams will meet with the other parties’ teams on Sunday to continue discussions on this issue and others that still remain unresolved.

Another significant issue where a final agreement has not yet been reached is the military draft law. Likud made it clear to the ultra-Orthodox parties that they would be willing to enact a new basic law that would emphasize Torah study as an important value, but only alongside legislation of a military draft law similar to one reached by the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government several years ago, which contains draft targets and sanctions to which the ultra-Orthodox are currently opposed.

Open gallery view Likud MK Dudi Amsalem in May. Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton

Netanyahu is expected on Sunday to pick his candidate to be the next Knesset speaker. He has been mulling senior Likud MKs such as Dudi Amsalem, Amir Ohana, Ofir Akunis and Danny Danon – but has yet to decide who to tap for the post. Likud sources say that the idea of appointing a temporary chairman has not yet been dropped, if Netanyahu does not choose one of the aforementioned men – but the likelihood of this is quite low.

After deciding on the next Knesset speaker, Netanyahu will continue finishing ministerial appointments. He is expected to announce the appointments only at the end of the month, closer to when the governing coalition will be sworn in. Netanyahu has not yet decided on a Foreign Minister, and is still considering former ambassador to the United Nations Ron Dermer. He has yet to decide on whether Eli Cohen and Miri Regev will run either the Education or Transportation ministries.