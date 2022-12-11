Shin Bet Suspects Tel Aviv Car Accident May Have Been Terror Attack

Israel’s Shin Bet security service is investigating a possible nationalistic motive behind a motorcycle accident on Thursday in Tel Aviv.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Palestinian without a permit to be inside Israel, was arrested after he crashed his car into a motorcyclist.

After suspicions of a nationalist motive arose, he has been transferred to Shin Bet questioning.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was identified as Gilad Tanami, and was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in a moderate condition.

Tanami said that while he was talking to a friend near a synagogue in the area, he saw the vehicle “accelerating rapidly.” A friend of Tanami who was next to him “took a step back, and managed to pull me [back] and save my life. I flew in the air, and he [the other motorist] continued to drag my motorcycle under the car for about 40 meters, and then it got stuck on a pole,” he recounted.

Last month, three people were murdered in a stabbing and ramming attack in the industrial area of the West Bank settlement of Ariel, at the gas station next to it and on the nearby Route 5. In the attack that took place on November 15, three more people were injured, two seriously and one moderately. The assailant, 19-year-old Muhammad Murad Sami Souf, was shot dead by a soldier more than 20 minutes after the attack began.