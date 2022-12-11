Netanyahu Appoints Likud Lawmaker as Temporary Knesset Speaker

Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin nominated Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin as a temporary Knesset speaker on Monday, because he hasn’t yet decided which of the candidates from his party he prefers as permanent speaker.

Netanyahu has been debating between MKs David Amsalem, Amir Ohana, Ofir Akunis and Danny Danon. But Likud sources said that if he can’t make up his mind before Monday’s scheduled vote on replacing current Speaker Mickey Levy, he will choose a temporary speaker.

Last week, Likud submitted the 61 MKs’ signatures needed to force a vote on replacing the speaker. Soon afterward, Levy said the vote will take place at 4 P.M. this Monday.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Bezalel Smotrich and Yariv Levin, shakes hands with Yitzhak Goldknopf, last month. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

At the time, Levy said this “exceptional request” to elect a new speaker even before the new government is sworn in “is meant to advance legislation that will enable people who have been convicted and given suspended sentences to serve as ministers. Despite my great sorrow over the knowledge that this is the direction the emerging coalition is taking, I will be statesmanlike and honor of the will of the voters, and the Knesset will be convened in accordance with the law and High Court of Justice rulings on the issue.”

Open gallery view Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara alongside Ron Dermer. Credit: REUTERS

Once Netanyahu has selected a speaker, he will devote himself to filling the ministerial positions still available to Likud, now that many ministries have been awarded to other parties in his governing coalition.

He hasn’t yet decided who will be foreign minister and is still considering Ron Dermer, a former ambassador to the United States who is not an MK. The education and transportation portfolios are expected to go to Likud MKs Miri Regev and Eli Cohen, but he hasn’t determined which of them will get which ministry.

Likud sources predicted that once a new speaker is installed, it would only take a week to pass two laws – one that would let Shas Chairman Arye Dery become a minister despite his criminal conviction and one that would let the designated national security minister, Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, set policy for the police.

The latter bill, which would make the police commissioner directly subordinate to the minister, was agreed on during the coalition talks between Likud and Otzma Yehudit. It would make the minister responsible for “managing and running the police.”

Open gallery view Itamar Ben-Gvir and police chief Kobi Shabtai. Credit: אוהד צויגנברג

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud), the temporary chairman of the Arrangements Committee that runs the Knesset’s affairs until permanent committee assignments have been made, proposed a vote last week on forming a special committee to discuss the amendment to the Basic Law on the Government that is needed to let Dery become a minister.

The existing law says that someone sentenced to imprisonment cannot serve as a minister for seven years after his release, but doesn’t clarify whether this refers only to actual jail time or also to suspended sentences. The ambiguity stems from the fact that in Hebrew, a suspended sentence is called “conditional imprisonment.” The proposed amendment would state explicitly that suspended sentences, like the one Dery recently received for tax offenses, don’t count.