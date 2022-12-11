Israel's Far Right Is Dragging the ultra-Orthodox Into a Dangerous Culture War

Finance Minister-designate Bezalel Smotrich said in an interview last week that after trying socialism and capitalism, it was time for Israel to try his economic approach – the verses in Deuteronomy (11:13-14) that are also in the daily Shema prayer: “If ye shall hearken diligently unto My commandments which I command you this day, to love the Lord your God, and to serve Him with all your heart and with all your soul, I will give the rain of your land in its season, the former rain and the latter rain, that thou mayest gather in thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil.”

While shock is the automatic reaction at the attitude of the man who will soon be in charge of Israel’s treasury to economic theory, it’s important to pay attention to the context of the interview. Smotrich was speaking with reporters from the ultra-Orthodox Mishpacha magazine and trying, in his rather childish way, to show that he was no less “Haredi” than them. The contempt he demonstrated in the interview toward economic theory does not indicate how he plans to perform in office.

Smotrich was transportation minister in the past and didn’t replace the train drivers’ safety protocols with tefilat ha’derech (the traveler’s prayer). There is no reason to assume he’ll act any differently as finance minister. It’s pretty safe to assume that, like his predecessors, he will continue the fiscally conservative policies rigorously followed by the ministry’s senior officials since the mid-1980s. Don’t expect Smotrich to implement a shmita debt-forgiveness plan.

But his facile statement in Mishpacha is, nonetheless, very telling. Smotrich belongs to the “nationalist-Haredi” sect of religious Zionism, which has long felt inferior in comparison to the ultra-Orthodox community’s devotion to Torah scholarship and extreme worship. As a result, he constantly tries to prove that he more than equals them in rigid clericalism. This manifests itself not only in empty self-aggrandizement in interviews with the Haredi media, but a much more expansive form of religious coercion.

The Haredi version of Jewish fundamentalism regards Orthodoxy as the only “true” and “authentic” form of Judaism, but doesn’t seek to actively impose it on the secular “captured babes.” The Haredim have, by and large, stuck to the status quo agreement their rabbis formulated with David Ben-Gurion on the eve of Israel’s establishment in 1948. Their outlook remains that secular Israelis will either repent on their own accord or the Messiah will show them the error of their ways when he arrives.

In all the years in which Haredi lawmakers held the second-most powerful economic post – chair of the Knesset Finance Committee – they never uttered anything like what Smotrich said in his interview. It was a similar story when they held other senior positions like health or housing minister. Of course, they used these powerful posts to improve the isolated circumstances of the Haredi autonomy. But they never claimed their role was to educate the medical profession or reform the construction sector according to God’s plan.

The division of spoils in Benjamin Netanyahu’s new ruling coalition demonstrates the different approaches. The ultra-Orthodox parties have demanded the ministries that are relevant to their constituency: interior, housing, health. The nationalist-Haredi parties, meanwhile, have demanded a “national Jewish identity authority,” a “Jewish identity directorate,” a National Missions Ministry and a Heritage Ministry.

The nationalist-Haredi brand of Jewish fundamentalism is also paternalistic. It believes in what Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Kook wrote in 1906: that a future State of Israel would be “the foundation of God’s throne in the world.” They want their beliefs to dominate in the public spheres of Israeli life where the Haredim don’t venture, hence their attempt to prevent women from serving in the Israel Defense Forces’ combat units or Noam leader Avi Maoz’s demand to have control over educational programs in secular state schools. The Haredim would never have imagined making those demands.

Open gallery view Yitzchak Goldknopf shaking hands with Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset as Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich looks on. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In the same way, they deny the very existence of homosexuality within their communities. Smotrich and Maoz, though, have actively sought to prevent Pride parades taking place in non-Haredi areas as well.

In recent years, the Haredim have – against their will – found themselves dragged along by the nationalist Haredim. This was the case five years ago when ultra-Orthodox politicians at first silently agreed to the “Kotel framework” – whereby the Western Wall Plaza would remain under strictly Orthodox hegemony of gender separation, and egalitarian prayer would be allowed only at a tiny, out-of-sight corner of the compound. But the nationalist Haredim were appalled by the notion of non-Orthodox Jews “defiling” any part of the holy wall and pushed the Haredim into joining them in a veto of the entire idea.

That is the case again now as they are leading the push in coalition negotiations to abolish the “grandchild clause” in the Law of Return. In the past, the ostensibly non-Zionist ultra-Orthodox would never have interfered in such secular matters as the Israeli citizenship laws. Now, though, they have little choice but to prove they are as fanatic as their nationalist counterparts when it comes to preserving Jewish purity in the face of the hordes of “Russian Christians.”

The two streams of Jewish fundamentalism are increasingly engaged in a “political grandstanding” competition. By nature, the Haredim have always behaved as a minority group: anxious to safeguard their own enclaves from outside influence and careful not to cause too many impositions on the Israeli mainstream. But the rising power of the nationalist Haredim is forcing them to abandon that customary caution.

The veteran Haredi lawmaker Moshe Gafni said at a conference last week that “half the nation should study Torah and half should serve in the army.” This kind of statement would have been unthinkable from him until very recently. It is another sign of how Jewish fundamentalists are beginning to act like the majority, even though they’re not. At least, not yet.

The real threat Smotrich poses is not that he’ll run Israel’s economy on fundamentalist lines. It’s that he’s dragging entire communities, not just his own, into a showdown over Israel’s future with what is still the mainstream majority.