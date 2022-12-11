Israeli Soldiers Crossed the Cease-fire Line With Syria 7 Times Since August, UN Says

United Nations observers on the Golan Heights have recorded seven instances since August in which Israeli troops have crossed the Golan Heights cease-fire line with Syria, a recent UN Security Council report states.

The report also states that Israel has deployed Iron Dome antimissile batteries in a prohibited border area and has been using drones over the demilitarized zone on the border.

According to the report, during the months of August, September and October, UN observers saw Israeli soldiers crossing the cease-fire line and then returning to Israeli territory seven times. On September 3, the report states that Israeli troops were seen firing into the demilitarized zone, crossing the cease-fire line and briefly detaining a local shepherd.

About two weeks later, the IDF reported an incident to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in which soldiers crossed the border in pursuit of four suspects who had thrown explosive devices along the fence separating the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria. One of the suspects was shot by soldiers. He was provided medical treatment in Israel and returned to Syria a few days later via the Quneitra border crossing.

On October 9, the UN observers reported seeing five Israeli soldiers crossing the cease-fire line with a dog, returning a short time later. A similar incident was reported the following day. On November 8, a tank, an armored personnel carrier and two bulldozers were reportedly seen entering the demilitarized zone and returning to the Israeli side immediately thereafter.

The Security Council report criticized Israel’s decision to deploy an Iron Dome battery and rocket launchers near the border, purportedly in a location where international agreements do not permit them. The observers have raised similar claims in the past.

The report also notes that UNDOF, the disengagement observer force, lodged a protest with Israel regarding two incidents in which IDF soldiers barred observer teams' access to a temporary lookout post in the demilitarized zone. The observers had to withdraw from the area without completing their mission, according to the report.

In contrast to the quiet prevailing along the northern portion of the Israeli border with Syria, the Syrian side of the southern Golan border has been the scene of security incidents between the Syrian Army and armed locals, the observers reported.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1974, following the 1973 Yom Kippur War, a buffer zone was established between Israeli and Syrian lines and UNDOF was established. Israel functionally annexed the Golan in 1981 by applying Israeli law there.

The UNDOF ceased functioning at full capacity in 2013 following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, which led to a series of violent clashes between the observers and the rebels in the buffer zone. The primary incident that led to the limiting of UNDOF's operations was the abduction of 21 Filipino UNDOF members by the rebels.

Despite the situation, the organization was not dismantled, but its lack of a presence on the ground made it difficult to obtain reliable data on cease-fire violations by either side. In 2018, as conditions in Syria stabilized, the UN began resuming UNDOF's operations. In 2021, with the extension of UNDOF's mandate, the UN Security Council sought to ensure that its forces on the ground had sufficient resources to carry out their mandate safely and securely. In recent months, the observers have resumed their regular activity and collected the data on which the recent report was based.