Israeli Officer Close to Police Chief Kept Contact With Politicians, Ben-Gvir

A police officer in close connection to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has been in contact with a number of politicians, including Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, slated to become Israel’s national security minister.

Officer Micki Ben-David has been referred to in official documents as “the commissioner’s operations officer.” A senior police officer even dubbed him as “the commissioner’s emissary for special tasks.” Sources told Haaretz that no such function has existed for previous commissioners.

Ben-David organized Shabtai’s appearance at a Bat Mitzvah celebration for Ben-Gvir’s daughter last week in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba outside of Hebron. Ben-David spoke with a number of people close to Ben-Gvir before the event, while even being photographed sitting with Ben-Gvir and Shabtai.

Ben-David, who used to be Shabtai’s driver, was also involved in orchestrating Shabtai and Ben-Gvir’s meeting in November at an event for the volunteer emergency medical NGO United Hatzalah, the first time the two had met in the wake of Israel’s election earlier that month.

Media outlets were eager to document the meeting after the bad blood between the two men in the past year. Shabtai had blamed Ben-Gvir for the riots that happened during Israel’s Gaza operation, and in the days following the Benjamin Netanyahu’s election victory. Their meeting at the United Hatzalah event was initiated by Likud activist Shefi Sasson, who has close ties to senior figures in Likud and who was approached by Ben-David. Sasson confirmed this to Haaretz and said that he and Ben-David are friends.

Ben-David had visited the Knesset on his own about two weeks ago, without Shabtai and donning civilian clothing. He was accompanied by Nissim Levy – an adviser to the deputy police commissioner, Maj. Gen. David Bitan on the ultra-Orthodox community – an influential figure with the ultra-Orthodox media. Levy told Haaretz that he is friends with Ben-David and that they “met without reference to the advisory committee,” referring to the committee that advises the police commissioner on ultra-Orthodox affairs. “We walked around, we sat, we talked, we ate, and we laughed,” he added.

Levy said that he had come to the Knesset to meet Yesh Atid MK Ron Katz, who confirmed the meeting between the three. Katz added that Levy had introduced him to Ben-David as well. “I didn’t know what he was doing here; it could’ve been that Nissim told me that he was from the police, but I didn’t know he was close to the commissioner. It was a very short meeting for two minutes,” Katz said. Levy was also present at Ben-Gvir’s daughter’s Bat Mitzvah, and sources say the commissioner called him his “adviser for religious affairs.”

The Israel police isn’t known to have any written procedure that prohibits meetings between police and political figures. However, police sources said that customarily, any communication between a police officer and politicians and Knesset members must be approved by the public security minister. The minister’s office said they were not aware of the meeting.

Legal adviser to the Movement for Quality Government attorney Tomer Naor said that “Meetings of senior police officials with politicians raise a serious concern over improper and prohibited political considerations creeping into the professional decision-making process of police brass.”

Naor added that “even on an administrative and disciplinary level, there is a total ban on public servants mixing party and political influence into their work.”

Shabtai had sent a letter to police officers and other staff on Friday stating: “Political winds will not penetrate the Israel Police as they have not done up to now.”

The Israel Police responded as well: “The police officer [Ben-David] is on the police commissioner’s team and is in charge of coordinating the commissioner’s visits. As for the event at United Hatzalah event, the officer’s arrival had to do only with coordination of the commissioner’s arrival, and nothing more.”