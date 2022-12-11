Israel Should Stop Being 'Too Merciful' to Palestinians, Far-right MK Tells British Media

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Zvika Fogel expressed his desire to scrap the concept of proportionality in an interview with British broadcaster Channel 4, saying that “if it is one Israeli mother crying, or a thousand Palestinian mothers crying, then a thousand Palestinian mothers will cry.”

“Anyone who wants to harm, I will harm him back. As far as I’m concerned the concept of proportionality should cease to exist,” Fogel hit back to foreign correspondent Secunder Kermani’s question on Palestinians’ own security needs.

>> Meet the extremist lawmakers about to join the government

Noting that what he was going to say was “unpleasant,” the lawmaker from Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party said: “If it is one Israeli mother crying, or a thousand Palestinian mothers crying, then a thousand Palestinian mothers will cry.”

“We are too merciful. It’s time for us to stop being so,” Fogel added when he was accused of racism.

Although his ultranationalist slate rose to become the third-biggest party in Israel’s parliament in Israel’s November election, Fogel’s low position on the roster means that he is unlikely to receive a ministerial position in the incoming government.

Fogel is a brigadier general in the IDF reserves and headed its Southern Command prior to his release in the early 2000s. He then spent almost a decade running the Southern Command’s Fire Control Unit. The Interior Ministry appointed him as head of the regional council in the Galilee village of Tuba-Zangariya, a position he quit following a wave of vandalism and violence in 2011. He joined Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party in September this year.