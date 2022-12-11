Former Top Police Investigator and Labor Politician Moshe Mizrahi Dies at 72

Moshe Mizrahi, a former head of Israel's Criminal Investigations Department and Labor Knesset member, passed away Sunday morning at the age of 72. He was considered one of the more militant heads of the investigations department during his tenure.

His funeral will be held on Monday at the Hadid Cemetery in central Israel.

Mizrahi was born and raised in Tiberias, and later lived in the central Israeli city of Shoham. He joined the police force in 1976 after completing his military service and law studies. It was during his term as commander of the Judea Region that the 1993 Hebron massacre committed by Baruch Goldstein at the Tomb of the Patriarchs occurred.

Mizrahi was appointed head of the Serious and International Crimes Division in 1997. As such, he was in charge of investigating Yisrael Beiteinu head Avigdor Lieberman when the latter served as director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as businessman David Appel and Ma’ariv publisher Ofer Nimrodi. Mizrahi took charge of investigations that he dubbed as “career burying” including the case against former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Open gallery view Retired Superintendent Moshe Mizrahi in 2006. Credit: Daniel Bar-On

Mizrahi was appointed head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division in 2000. He was later investigated by the Justice Ministry unit that probes police misconduct on suspicion of misusing a wiretap when he was heading the Serious and International Crimes Division. The unit’s probe led to a recommendation to take disciplinary action against Mizrahi. Then-Attorney General Elyakim Rubinstein determined that Mizrahi’s conduct had been problematic in the affair – that he had used poor discretion and had not followed court orders. In 2004, he was ousted from his position by then-Public Security Minister Gideon Ezra. He later served for two years as the head of community policing and the Civil Guard. He retired from the force in 2006.

During Mizrahi’s Knesset tenure he headed the Knesset caucus against corruption in public service, and put forth a bill pushing for an elected official convicted of crimes of moral turpitude would not be allowed to run again for public office.

In January 2015, he lost his Knesset seat in 2015 when he was placed in the 29th slot on Zionist Union's ticket. However, Mizrahi returned to the Knesset in 2018 to replace of MK Zouheir Bahalul after his resignation. Mizrahi served on the Knesset Control Committee during that term.

Open gallery view Mizrahi at the Knesset in 2014. Credit: Michal Fattal

“Deterrence trickles down through the system. We see what happens; how politicians today trample and undermine law enforcement,” he told TheMarker in an interview in 2012. “Most of the investigations in my time were initiated [when] the police collected intelligence and built cases around corruption that were clearly identified.” Mizrahi also said in the interview that the connection between big money and government was “corrupted and corrupting,” adding that “this negative symbiosis has become part of our lives.”

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, a former Labor colleague with Mizrahi in the Knesset, said in a statement that “Moshe was a determined commander, with personal and public courage, for whom the State of Israel and fighting corruption was always at the forefront of his mind – even when he paid a heavy personal price for this.”

Outgoing Transportation Minister and Labor chair Merav Michaeli described Mizrahi as a “man for whom the straight and a narrow path was always paramount; [he was] an untiring and fearless fighter against corruption.”