Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Fearing Israeli Attack, Hezbollah Pulls Forces From Damascus, Reports Says

According to Syrian reports, Israel attacked Syrian and Iranian installations on Saturday night and warned the Syrian army not to cooperate with Hezbollah

Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Attack in Syria, 2019
Attack in Syria, 2019Credit: SANA / AP
Jack Khoury
Jack Khoury

Hezbollah has pulled its forces from Damascus and Aleppo fearing an Israeli attack, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday.

According to the London-based organization, the Lebanese group has moved ammunition and weapons to other positions southwest of the Syrian capital.

This follows reports by Syrian opposition groups about an Israeli air strike against Syrian and Iranian radars and anti-aircraft systems near Tel Kalib in the Al-Suwayda region on Saturday night. One opposition group claimed the aircraft dropped leaflets in Arabic warning Syrian soldiers not to cooperate with Hezbollah.

The leaflets dropped over Syria last night, according to reports

According to reports, the leaflets said: "Commanders and soldiers of the Syrian Army, time and time again you bear the responsibility for the damage caused as a result of your choices. Hezbollah's continued presence in Tel Kalib and your continued cooperation with them in shape or form will not be tolerated. Hezbollah's presence brings you nothing but defeat and humiliation and you continue to pay the price. If you choose to support the oppressor, you are bound to eventually suffer."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism