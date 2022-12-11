'A Thousand Palestinian Mothers Will Cry': Far-Right MK Gives Defiant Interview to British TV
Zvika Fogel from Itamar Ben-Gvir’s extremist party says that Israel is 'too merciful' to the Palestinians, and that such an approach must change
Far-right Israeli lawmaker Zvika Fogel expressed his desire to scrap the concept of proportionality in an interview with British broadcaster Channel 4, saying that “if it is one Israeli mother crying, or a thousand Palestinian mothers crying, then a thousand Palestinian mothers will cry.”
