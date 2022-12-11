Haaretz - back to home page
'A Thousand Palestinian Mothers Will Cry': Far-Right MK Gives Defiant Interview to British TV

Zvika Fogel from Itamar Ben-Gvir’s extremist party says that Israel is 'too merciful' to the Palestinians, and that such an approach must change

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Zvika Fogel expressed his desire to scrap the concept of proportionality in an interview with British broadcaster Channel 4, saying that “if it is one Israeli mother crying, or a thousand Palestinian mothers crying, then a thousand Palestinian mothers will cry.”

