The Profound Moral Failure of Religious Zionism

I am a recovering religious Zionist. I cannot belong to an ideology that, in its hyper-nationalism, parallels the wild, dictatorial policies of Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, and in its hateful religious fundamentalism, the virulent racism and wacky messianism of Louis Farrakhan. Religious Zionists take the Torah and present it through a sad funhouse mirror, with theological abscesses and ethical distortions that rightfully scare us.

Contemporary religious Zionism rejects the wisdom of Rabbinic Judaism. Faced with a life and death crisis 2,000 years ago, Rabbinic Judaism didn't get asinine, stupid, and meanspirited as Religious Zionism has done today; rather, it got serious, smart, and warmhearted.

Rabbinic Judaism had to figure out how to survive in order to flourish; and survival meant declaring our core values as Jews. Recounting a secret vote of the Sanhedrin in hiding [Tractate Sanhedrin 74a], the Jewish leaders of the time established a hugely significant new rule – by changing the reading of one letter in the Bible. It’s a lesson for Jewish fundamentalists today.

The verse (Lev. 18:5) concludes a list of forms of divine commandments (mitzvot), ending with the injunction that these are "what a person should do and live by them." The implication of the conjunction vav in va'chai ("and live") is that one only lives through observance of the mitzvot, and one must choose to observe them, even if they required a martyr’s death.

In a revolutionary reading, the rabbis changed the vav to mean "but", thereby rendering the verse to mean "but live by them” (and not die by them). Through this elevation of a new principle, the rabbis decreed that one must rather transgress the vast majority of the Torah’s commandments (610 out of 613) if observance means death.

In Dr. Maimonides’ terms, this is a radical amputation that is aimed at saving the body – referring to the life of an individual, to the body politic and the body of Jewish laws. Indeed, this has led to the subsequent and momentous Jewish consciousness that the purpose of the commandments is to lead us to Life itself.

The Torah is not the suicide pact that Religious Zionists of our day envisage it, whether the far-right party with that name about to sit in Netanyahu’s government and the community that has propelled them there.

Their interpretation of Torah elevates the promise to take over the Temple Mount and the threat of expelling millions of Arab Israelis and Palestinians, pledging that those who remain will live under miserable and subservient conditions. This is less a policy than incitement to mob action. Are we all to become settlers, now without even bothering to wear masks, coming down to club Palestinian farmers’ families?

Open gallery view For today's far-right Jewish theocrats, like Religious Zionism's Itamar Ben-Gvir, their triumphalist messianism isn’t bothered by fear of an apocalypse Credit: Oded Balilty /AP

Of course, their triumphalist messianism isn’t bothered by fear of an apocalypse; their god’s salvation is manifested in creating new facts on the ground. Even the great Rabbi Akiva, the rabbinic advocate for the failed second-century messiah Bar Kokhba, would see the silliness here.

By Talmudic standards, the Religious Zionists do even far worse theologically. The ancient Sanhedrin maintained that there were three exceptions to the overriding principle of choosing life: idolatry, rape, and murder. These absolutes represent the shattering of the covenants with God; with one's own inner decency; with the other; and with human society.

The violation of all of these absolutes, and all these covenants has found new manifestations in today’s far-right Jewish theocrats.

First: Idolatry. Religious Zionism has an obsession with kedushah ("holiness") that fails to understand that the only true kedushah resides in God. All other Holinesses are only derivative, as the great Meshekh Chokhmah (Rabbi Meir Simcha of Dvinsk, 1843–1926) carefully pointed out.

To make the holiness of even the Temple to rival God or to posit that the holiness of the Land and the holiness of the People seem to be part of God themselves, is not only wrong but actually idolatrous. And this is where Religious Zionism is headed, to a holiness without restraint and a God without mercy or justice.

Open gallery view Religious Jewish visitors guarded by Israeli security forces gesture as they visit the Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City this year Credit: AMMAR AWAD/ REUTERS

Secondly: sexual assault. The parade of God-intoxicated Religious Zionist ‘holy’ rabbis accused of abuse, their trusting students closing their ears in denial , all claiming a conspiracy against them, has effectively become normalized. The noxious mixture of piety, power, and holiness of these men (who prove their Mishnaic machismo by threatening the LGBTQ community) is a stain on our faith.

Lastly: Murder, our abhorrence of bloodshed. When the great second-century commentator Rabbah was asked if you could cause the death of another to save your own life, he replied: "Rather be killed than kill. Who says your blood is sweeter? Perhaps his blood is sweeter." This principle is not based on a Biblical verse but is called sevarah – moral logic.

Of course, we must defend ourselves, for after all who says an attacker’s life is sweeter than our own. But to give the authority of law enforcement to those who easily threaten others, who maintain security for only one part of Israel’s population, who manifestly deny the humanity of so many others, is to tolerate and promote bloodshed. Further, to tell millions of people who identify as Jews in the diaspora and in Israel to get lost is, not only on a security basis, just stupid, but morally reprehensible.

We religious Zionists who oppose Religious Zionism in its current debased, extremist incarnation do so because we believe in God as the truly Holy. The human values of Rabbinic Judaism reject toxically wayward messianism, but celebrates the true moral logic which commands: “And live by them.”

Rabbi Daniel Landes is founder and director of YASHRUT, building civil discourse through a theology of integrity, justice, and tolerance. YASHRUT includes a semikhah initiative as well as programs for rabbinic leaders